Maria Menounos Gives Update on Surrogacy Journey: 'Just Keeps Not Working'

Maria Menounos hinted in December that she and her husband Keven Undergaro were looking to expand their family through surrogacy

Maria Menounos' surrogacy journey is not moving as quickly as she expected.

During Tuesday's episode of her Better Together YouTube series, the journalist, 43, gave an update on her journey to expand her family with husband Keven Undergaro, revealing that she continues to hit roadblocks along the way.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I thought we'd have the surrogacy thing down. We'd be implanted by now. We'd have all this excitement and that just keeps not working," she said.

The television personality admitted it's "getting old" updating fans about the process.

"Even my mom at the end was like, 'Maria, stop talking about it until something happens.' And I'm like, 'We're trying so hard, damn,' " she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I thought we'd have something exciting by the holidays, or just after the holidays, but that's not happening," Menounos said, wiping a tear from her eye.

During a December episode of her YouTube show, Menounos hinted at her plans to grow her family with her husband.

At the time, she teased that they were considering a move from Los Angeles to Nashville for the "kid phase" of their lives, seeking a sense of community for their future children to grow up in.

Menounos also became emotional while sharing how the promise of the newborns helped her encourage her mother amid her serious health battle, as seen in the previous clip shared with PEOPLE. The journalist's mother died in May after a battle with brain cancer.

"I said to her, 'You gotta get strong, you gotta hang on — you've got grandchildren coming, and they might even be showing up...' well, they're definitely showing up next year," she said at the time. "I was gonna say around a certain time, but I won't share yet because I don't wanna — anyway!"

"I said, 'Are you excited?' and she goes, 'I'm very excited.' I was like, 'Okay, Mom,' " Menounos said, adding that her mom is "hanging on for this, and she will."

Menounos later clarified to PEOPLE that she and Undergaro, 53, weren't quite expecting just yet. "We are still in progress, not pregnant yet!" she said in January. "That's the plan, and we will share good news when we can."

Menounos and Undergaro opened up to PEOPLE in 2018 about starting a family, sharing at the time that they were considering surrogacy. Since Menounos had a benign brain tumor removed in 2017, they had to consult doctors about pursuing a pregnancy.