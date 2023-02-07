Maria Menounos Expecting First Baby with Husband Keven Undergaro After Decade-Long Journey

Maria Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro will become first-time parents in 2023

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 7, 2023 09:20 AM

Maria Menounos is going to be a mom!

The TV host, 44, and husband Keven Undergaro are expecting their first baby, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

"Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby," the mom-to-be tells PEOPLE. "Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing."

Menounos, who worked with Family Match Consulting, also shared an emotional clip in which she watches an ultrasound video with her father, Constantinos, by her side.

"Oh my God," Menounos says in the video as she and her father watch. "Guys, that's my baby. I love you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Holiday Dating Guide's Maria Menounos Calls Starring in a Christmas Movie a Dream Come True
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Another person watching the video then holds up their phone to record, where the ultrasound can be seen in the reflection.

"It's so different when you see the reel," she comments. "It's more personal when you see it in the womb, right?"

Last February, Menounos shared an update about the couple's fertility journey, which they'd publicly discussed on numerous occasions.

"I definitely didn't think it was going to take this long. It's been years. We've used different services, different people," said the TV host, who first began IVF treatments in 2012. "It's just been a very frustrating process."

Menounos and Undergaro, 55, first began considering surrogacy back in 2018 and sought advice from pal Kim Kardashian, who welcomed her daughter Chicago in January 2018 and son Psalm in May 2019 with the help of surrogates.

"I was grateful that I had her to share and help me," said Menounos, who also shared that she and Undergaro were devastated when they learned their first surrogate was no longer a match medically in 2021.

Keven Undergaro and Maria Menounos
Keven Undergaro and Maria Menounos in 2018. Sonia Moskowitz/Getty

"That was a really hard breakup because we had been together on the journey for almost two years. She was just so lovely and so amazing and very patient with us," said Menounos.

"There's something called a mock cycle that my fertility doctor suggested because we only have two really good embryos and we want two kids," she added. "What would happen is the uterine lining wouldn't grow to that last stage where you could safely implant and know that the embryo would stick. Had we not done [a mock cycle], we would've probably lost our only chances."

At the time, she shared the couple had found another surrogate, and were "in the throes of all of that."

"But I told [my doctors], 'If it doesn't work, I'm done. This is the last straw. If this doesn't happen, it's definitely not meant to be.' I can't go through this process again," she shared honestly.

Related Articles
Pregnant Keke Palmer Raves About Fairytale-Themed Baby Shower: 'So Thankful for Our Village'
Pregnant Keke Palmer Raves About Fairytale-Themed Baby Shower: 'So Thankful for Our Village'
Recording artist Brendon Urie (L) and Sarah Orzechowski attend the 2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 11, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Brendon Urie and Wife Sarah Welcome First Baby Together
Kristina Zias & Stephen D’Angelo, baby Christian
Influencer Kristina Zias Welcomes Second Baby Boy with Husband Stephen: 'Unbelievable Blessing'
Christina Perri daughters
Christina Perri Says 'Healing' Happened When Daughter Carmella First Held Baby Sister Pixie
Hilary Swank Shares Cute Pregnancy Update: ‘Oven’s Heatin’ Up, Dough’s Beginning to Rise!!’
Hilary Swank Shares Sweet Pregnancy Update: 'Oven's Heatin' Up, Dough's Beginning to Rise'
Keke Palmer Underwear Dance. https://www.instagram.com/reel/CoScdA4gygc/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D. Keke Palmer/Instagram
Pregnant Keke Palmer Shows Off Baby Bump as She Dances in Her Underwear: 'Good Morning, Y'all'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoRzK-GPb2v/. Jessie J/Instagram
Jessie J Shows Off Baby Bump During Photoshoot: 'Pregnant in Pink'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Gina Rodriguez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Prime's "I Want You Back" at ROW DTLA on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Pregnant Gina Rodriguez Jokes She's Taking 'Some Bets' on Whether Baby or New Show Arrives First
NBC News' Morgan Radford Welcomes First Baby with Husband David Williams. Credit: Mom365/Andrea Del Valle.
NBC News' Morgan Radford Welcomes First Baby with David Williams: 'In a State of Wondrous Awe'
Meghan Trainor
Pregnant Meghan Trainor Shares the Moment She Found Out She Was Expecting Her Second Baby
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie attend day three of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Kit Harington Reveals Wife Rose Leslie Is Pregnant, Expecting Their Second Baby
Ant Anstead, Tarek El Moussa, Heather Young
Ant Anstead Comments on Tarek and Heather El Moussa's Baby News
Peta Murgatroyd baby bump
Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Shares 'Candid' Bump Photos as Maks Chmerkovskiy Calls Her 'So Hot'
Ashton Kutcher 'Your Place or Mine' film premiere
Ashton Kutcher Says Being a Dad Is the 'No. 1 Role I Will Ever Play': 'The Most Important'
Reese Witherspoon, and Deacon Reese Phillippe attend The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment at Milk Studios on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Reese Witherspoon Says She's 'So Proud' of Her Kids' Success: 'It Means You Did Your Job Right'
Astrid Loch, Kevin Wendt
'Bachelor in Paradise' 's Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt Expecting Second Baby: 'We're Celebrating'