Maria Menounos Reveals She's Expecting Babies as She Plans Possible Move to Nashville

She says she's entering the "kid phase" of her life, while hinting that she'll be expanding her family soon

Maria Menounos is a soon-to-be mom of multiples!

The television personality, 42, and her husband Keven Undergaro are currently expecting their first children together, she recently hinted at on her Better Together show. During Tuesday's episode, Menounos says they are considering moving from Los Angeles to Nashville, saying one plus is the sense of community her future kids would grow up with.

"We are definitely entertaining this, by the way," she says of the possible relocation. "... It is beautiful, [and] we are going to have a family. We want to raise them somewhere where there will be kids next door to play with and you're not afraid. L.A. just doesn't have that."

She adds that "especially in the kid phase of our lives, [I] want something different. ... I think Nashville might be Mama Bear's bed."

"The thing I keep saying to my mom is, 'We're going to get better every minute of every day, Mom. Every minute of every day we're getting better and better.' ... That's my mantra," she says. "Yesterday, I said to her, 'You gotta get strong, you gotta hang on — you've got grandchildren coming, and they might even be showing up...' well, they're definitely showing up next year. I was gonna say around a certain time, but I won't share yet because I don't wanna — anyway!"

Menounos continues by joking that she was going to put her babies in Christmas stockings and write "diva No. 1 and diva No. 2" on them. She said her mother was noticeably "hanging on" with the promise of grandkids.

"I said, 'Are you excited?' and she goes, 'I'm very excited.' I was like, 'Okay, Mom,' " says Menounos, adding that someone told Menounos that her mother is "negotiating with me — she wants grandchildren."

" 'Well, I'm giving them to her, it's happening,' " she recalls responding, as the person then said, " 'You need to show her paperwork; you need to tell her it's really happening.' ... She is hanging on for this, and she will."

Menounos and Undergaro opened up to PEOPLE in 2018 about starting a family, sharing at the time that they were considering surrogacy. Since Menounos had a benign brain tumor removed in 2017, they had to consult doctors about pursuing a pregnancy.

"We definitely want children," said Undergaro at the time. "But I'm very concerned about her going through a pregnancy, and I would like to explore [using a] surrogate because her body has been through hell. I want a baby desperately, but I don't want it to be at the risk of her health."

Then, in November 2019, Menounos told Entertainment Tonight that they were moving forward with the surrogacy process.