Maria Menounos Clarifies She and Husband Aren't Expecting 'Yet' but Hope to Share 'Good News' Soon

Maria Menounos is clarifying where she currently stands in her process to become a mom.

During recent episodes of her Better Together show, the television personality hinted at her plans to expand her family with husband Keven Undergaro. She teased earlier this week that they were considering a move from Los Angeles to Nashville for the "kid phase" of their lives, seeking a sense of community for their future children to grow up in.

Menounos now tells PEOPLE they aren't quite expecting just yet. "We are still in progress, not pregnant yet!" she says. "That's the plan, and we will share good news when we can."

"I said to her, 'You gotta get strong, you gotta hang on — you've got grandchildren coming, and they might even be showing up...' well, they're definitely showing up next year," she said at the time. "I was gonna say around a certain time, but I won't share yet because I don't wanna — anyway!"

"I said, 'Are you excited?' and she goes, 'I'm very excited.' I was like, 'Okay, Mom,' " Menounos said, adding that her mom is "hanging on for this, and she will."

Menounos and Undergaro opened up to PEOPLE in 2018 about starting a family, sharing at the time that they were considering surrogacy. Since Menounos had a benign brain tumor removed in 2017, they had to consult doctors about pursuing a pregnancy.

"We definitely want children," said Undergaro at the time. "But I'm very concerned about her going through a pregnancy, and I would like to explore [using a] surrogate because her body has been through hell. I want a baby desperately, but I don't want it to be at the risk of her health."

Then, in November 2019, Menounos told Entertainment Tonight that they were moving forward with the surrogacy process.