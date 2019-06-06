Margo Price and Husband Jeremy Ivey Welcome Daughter Ramona Lynn Ivey: 'So in Love with Her'

Image zoom Margo Price Margo Price/Twitter

Margo Price is mom to a baby girl!

On Tuesday, the country singer-songwriter and husband Jeremy Ivey welcomed a daughter named Ramona Lynn Ivey, who joins 8½-year-old brother Judah.

Little Ramona was born at 10:25 p.m., weighing 7 lbs and 12 oz.

“We are all so in love with her, especially her big brother Judah Quinn,” Price, 36, said in a tweet Wednesday.

The songstress also shared some adorable photos of her little one and a particularly cute snap of her son Judah giving his sister a kiss hello.

Ramona Lynn Ivey, 7 lbs 12 oz, born June 4th, 2019 at 10:25 pm. We are all so in love with her, especially her big brother Judah Quinn. 💗 pic.twitter.com/tnqTHVdiD7 — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) June 6, 2019

Price announced she was pregnant on Nov. 20, on stage during a performance at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. She told the crowd, “I’ve been hiding something behind my guitar: We’re expecting a baby this May.”

She also posted a video of the announcement on Instagram and addressed her husband in the caption: “Love you to the moon and back @jivey.”

The couple had twin sons Judah and Ezra in 2010, but two weeks after birth, Ezra died from a heart ailment.

Price opened up to PEOPLE in January 2018 about the difficult period that followed, admitting, “I think it’s amazing that our marriage lasted after that because the statistics are not in our favor. But he’s been there right beside me.”

Speaking last month with PEOPLE, the singer said, “This time has been completely different than my first. My first pregnancy was incredibly difficult because I was carrying twins but this time around I am carrying a girl and my first was with boys. I had a lot more morning sickness and headaches than I did the two boys.”

She continued, “With my first pregnancy, I found out at 17 weeks that one of my twins had a heart problem called hypoplastic left heart syndrome. It made the whole experience incredibly stressful, so it’s been nice to have a single, healthy pregnancy this time.”

Price embraced her second pregnancy by doing a maternity photo shoot, saying, “Our bodies are amazingly resilient, and I want to be able to document my progress through the whole experience.”

Price remained resilient throughout pregnancy, continuing to tour even while throwing up during the first trimester. As she put it, “I was puking my guts out and trying to hide the news from my band. We went to Australia and the flight was over 24 hours. Throwing up on an international flight is something I wouldn’t wish upon anyone.”

True to form, the "Hands of Time" singer has also expressed her goal to get back on tour as soon as possible, saying, “I’ll jump back in where I left off.”

She added, “We are going to nail a crib into the floor of the bus and my mother will be out to nanny for the new baby and my son. I’m so excited to play shows again. I miss being on stage!”

“I think that there is still a big misconception for many people that women have to choose between family and career, but that’s not the case,” said Price. “It’s 2019 and women should feel more liberated than ever to do both.”