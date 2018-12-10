Margo Price Reveals She's Expecting Another Baby After Losing One of Her Twins

Margo Price is expecting another child with husband Jeremy Ivey.

The country singer, who just received a Grammy nomination for best new artist, shared the happy news with her fans onstage — and on Instagram.

In a video posted on social media Nov. 21, Price, 35, was seen making the announcement during a performance at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I’ve been hiding something behind my guitar,” she said with a smile. “We’re expecting a baby this May.”

In the caption of the touching video, the singer-songwriter added a sweet nod to her husband, writing, “Love you to the moon and back @jivey.”

Although her stomach was barely visible in her pregnancy announcement, earlier this month Price shared a series of snaps that showed off her baby bump. “Oh hey,” she wrote alongside the images, in which she cradled her belly and posed with her husband.

Price and Ivey, who met shortly after she first moved to Nashville, welcomed twin boys Ezra and Judah in 2010. However, two weeks after the boys were born, Ezra died due to a heart ailment.

“That was a whole ‘nother period of depression after losing the baby,” Price previously told PEOPLE.

Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey and son Judah Margo Price/Instagram

She turned to drinking, and even landed in jail for three days after one night of heavy imbibing. “When you lose a child you cope differently,” she said, praising Ivey with providing stability during tumultuous times.

“I think it’s amazing that our marriage lasted after that because the statistics are not in our favor,” added the singer. “But he’s been there right beside me.”

Price also credited her husband with jump-starting her career. “He is the one who really broke my career by selling the car, saying we’re going to go to the studio and making this record,” she explained. “He played on it and just believed in me. I really have him to thank.”