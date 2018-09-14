This just in: Margaret Brennan is a mom!

The Face the Nation moderator, 38, and husband Yado Yakub have welcomed a son named Eamon Brennan Yakub, they confirm exclusively to PEOPLE.

Born the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., baby Eamon weighed 7 lbs., 8 oz., and measured 21 inches in length.

“Yado and I are overwhelmed and totally in love with our little man Eamon,” Brennan tells PEOPLE exclusively of her new addition.

“We’re excited to head home to introduce him to our pup Callie, as well as the rest of our family and friends. A special thank you to everyone, including my colleagues at CBS News — especially the Face the Nation team — who have supported us throughout the last several months.”

The new mom adds of her son‘s unique moniker, “We wanted to find a name that honors both his Irish-American and Syrian-American heritage. Eamon (pronounced Ay-mon) means ‘guardian’ in Irish and, while spelled differently, also means ‘righteous’ in Arabic. We picked it long ago while traveling through Ireland on a road trip.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Margaret Brennan, Yado Yakub and son Eamon Courtesy Margaret Brennan

Margaret Brennan and son Eamon Courtesy Margaret Brennan

RELATED GALLERY: All the Celebrity Babies Who Made Their Debut This Year

Brennan revealed her baby joy in April, telling PEOPLE exclusively, “Yado and I are overjoyed about welcoming a baby boy to our family. Callie, our 2½-year-old rescue dog is getting a human! We are excited and humbled to become parents and look forward to Face the Nation’s newest viewer joining us in September.”

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, she told the host, “I do have some breaking personal news. My husband and I are going to be welcoming a baby in September, a baby boy! Do you have any advice?”

“My only advice is to get some sleep now,” joked Stephen Colbert, a father of three.

RELATED VIDEO: Face the Nation‘s Margaret Brennan Expecting First Child — a Baby Boy! — with Husband Yado Yakub



Brennan and Yakub first met at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville in 1998 and began dating in 2013 before getting married in April 2015 in Washington D.C.

The couple’s baby news came two months after Brennan was named lead moderator of CBS’ Face the Nation in addition to serving as the network’s senior foreign affairs correspondent.

Face the Nation airs Sunday mornings on CBS (check local listings).