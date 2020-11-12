The country star and her husband, Ryan Hurd, welcomed their first child together earlier this year in March

Maren Morris Says She Won't 'Filter' Her Language in Songs Because of Her Young Son Hayes

Maren Morris is keeping it real when it comes to her songwriting style following the birth of her young son, Hayes Andrew.

While speaking to E! News after she picked up numerous awards at the 2020 CMA Awards on Wednesday evening, the 30-year-old country crooner revealed that although motherhood has changed her significantly, it won't change the way she creates music — specifically the use of profanities.

When asked how motherhood has influenced her as a singer-songwriter, Morris told the outlet, "I don't really know yet because he's only 8 months old, but I am always going to say 's---' in songs, probably. Being a mom, or not, I don't think that's going to filter it."

"Maybe it's 2020, maybe it's having a baby, but I definitely don't sweat the small stuff like I used to and I just enjoy things more now, because win, lose or draw, I have this adorable little, perfect human at home waiting for me," she added. "He's just so fun."

The country star and her husband, fellow singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd, welcomed their first child together earlier this year in March.

Speaking to PEOPLE in October, the "My Church" songstress described how Hurd, 33, is the perfect parenting partner to their son, and how their shared "laid back" demeanors affected their little bundle of joy.

"Ryan and I are both pretty laid back. We kind of lucked out having a very chill baby. We're pretty chill people, so maybe that's reflected in our kid," Morris said. "We're learning every day."

Morris also shared that she has been getting back into the swing of things when it comes to songwriting and says motherhood has provided new inspiration.

"I've been writing a lot since my son was born, and I love songwriting — it's my first love," she told PEOPLE at the time "I feel a little bit freer writing right now because there's no deadline; there's no timeline."

But one thing Morris has stopped doing since the birth of her baby boy is showing his face on Instagram after she became the target of mom shamers on the social platform.

During an at-home episode of Watch What Happens Live that aired in July, "The Bones" singer told host Andy Cohen that she didn't think she would show her son's "face in photos on social media anymore."

"I'm gonna be a little more private about [Hayes]," Morris said during the episode. "It's been so fun sharing photos of him, but I feel like ... you know, I can take someone saying my music sucks or I'm ruining country music, but for some reason, the mother card, I can't emotionally handle right now."