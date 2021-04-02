"The pressure we put on mothers to 'snap back' is insurmountable and deeply troublesome," Maren Morris said

Why Maren Morris Will 'Never' Say She's 'Trying to Get My Body Back' After Birth of Son Hayes

Maren Morris is taking a stand against societal pressures.

On Friday, the 30-year-old singer shared a candid Instagram post and reflected on the pressure put on mothers to "snap back" after they have a baby.

Sharing a set of photos of herself — the first of her relaxing in a nude-colored underwear set in bed and the second of her working out in a different gray ensemble — Morris, who welcomed son Hayes last March with husband Ryan Hurd, wrote that she is "never saying 'trying to get my body back' again."

"No one took it, I didn't lose it like a set of keys. The pressure we put on mothers to 'snap back' is insurmountable and deeply troublesome," she shared.

"You are and always were a f------ badass. and yeah, I'm proud," Morris said.

Back in 2019, in an interview with Playboy, Morris got candid about why she's not afraid to clap back at online trolls and body shamers despite there being some repercussions, like losing followers on social media.

"Every time I've spoken up or clapped back at some troll, it has been very much me," the outspoken singer told the magazine. "I wouldn't go back on any of it, because they deserved it. Body shamers? They're asking for it. I would never regret calling them out."

Though Morris recognizes that "not many country artists speak up," she said she hopes that sharing her opinions will show her fans: "This is where I stand, this is what I want, this is the world I want my kids to live in."

"I don't want to be one of those head-in-the-sand artists who's only worried about keeping the money in my pocket," she said. "I get only one life here, and if I'm going to be a musician and do this thing I've been given a gift for, I would like people to know what I believe in."

As to what actually does scare her, Morris said how "fed up" she is with "certain norms."

"I could just shut up and sing, keep my head down, not talk about politics or sexuality in my songs," she explained. "But I swear quite a bit. I talk openly about drinking. I'm learning things about myself that are starting to freak me out, in a good way. I'm growing up, and that doesn't necessarily mean becoming more mature or wiser or buttoning things up a bit more. Sometimes it's letting it all be a little more freewheeling."

In addition, Morris has been speaking candidly about her postpartum experiences.

Last September, the mom of one chatted with CBS This Morning about her battle with postpartum depression at the time. "I'm kind of coming through the tunnel now. I feel back to normal. Fortunately, I was able to do phone therapy during the pandemic. … And [I have] people that love me around me that are like, 'Hey, if you're drowning right now, there's help.' "