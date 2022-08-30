Maren Morris Calls Son 'Biggest Trooper' on Tour, Says She Misses Husband amid Brittany Aldean Drama

Maren Morris celebrates son Hayes for being "the biggest trooper" on the road with her this past month

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2022 05:55 PM
Maren Morris and son on tour
Photo: Maren Morris/Instagram

Maren Morris has loved spending time on the road with her son.

The "My Church" singer shared photos from a month on the road with her 2-year-old son, Hayes Andrew, celebrating the toddler for being "the biggest trooper I've ever seen" in a sweet post on Instagram.

"He's only 2, but has come alive on this run. He is talking more than ever, has seen every zoo, aquarium, and children's museum that America has to offer," the proud mom shared in the caption to a photo carousel of moments from their time together, which included a video of Hayes petting a small puppy.

"He knows every band, crew and bus driver's name now, and lights up a room when I know how much this team has sacrificed to make my show go while they are missing their families at home."

Morris acknowledged that "kids and touring is a creative adjustment that a lot of people have helped us make a reality, but we are making it work."

She concluded her caption by noting how much she and Hayes miss her husband, Ryan Hurd, adding, "Can't wait to be home."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Morris was among several members of the country community who recently called out Jason Aldean's wife Brittany Kerr Aldean over a transphobic comment she made on Instagram. In response to a tweet singer Cassadee Pope wrote indirectly referring to Alden's comments, Morris chimed in, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

The Grammy-winner's comment sparked a back-and-forth with conservative pundit and Aldean's friend Candace Owens. "It's easier to not castrate your children. But I guess whatever helps sell bad records," Owens, 33, wrote.

"Oh my god, not you. My Grammy is positively sobbing right now," Morris responded. "Also, why do y'all always go to 'castration' and 'pedophiles' to try and shut an argument down? It's honestly concerning and worth looking into."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/maren-morris/" data-inlink="true">Maren Morris</a> and son on tour
Maren Morris/Instagram

Hurd came to his wife's defense, writing, "Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn't something that is brave at all. And I'm proud of Maren for sticking up for them. Badge of honor to have [Owens] engage in completely normal discourse, too."

"Shut up and sing only applies to those who you disagree with. Getting a lot of people telling me our career is over, as if the last time she spoke up about something it disappeared. Honestly, we're pretty ok over here. Tours are good, got a 2-year-old we love, we're f—ing fine, and I promise she isn't going to shut up now."

He added, "And on another note, I always support and love Maren, I know I'm sparse in the internet but I am proud of her and always will be. For everything she stands for, I do too. Ready to get some rest together and enjoy our little kid. Hope everyone has a fantastic weekend."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/maren-morris/" data-inlink="true">Maren Morris</a>, Ryan Hurd
Isaac Brekken/Getty; Dillon Sherlock/CBS/Getty

Speaking with PEOPLE in March, Morris opened up about being a progressive voice in country music, a traditionally conservative industry.

"I didn't start making music to become an activist," she said at the time, referring to her Grammy-nominated 2020 single, "Better Than We Found It." "I think it was a byproduct of just seeing the inequality in the genre I happened to come up in. Once you become aware of it, you can't really shut your eyes again."

Related Articles
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 11: Maren Morris attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Brittany Kerr attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Cassadee Pope attends 20th Anniversary Little Kids Rock Benefit at Terminal 5 on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Little Kids Rock)
Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope Call Out Jason Aldean's Wife for Transphobic Comment: 'Real Nice'
See The Sweet Moment Maren Morris Meets A Fan Who Is Blind
Savannah Guthrie Introduces Maren Morris to Fan, Who Is Blind, During 'Today' Performance – Watch!
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's Relationship Timeline
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
Who Is Simone Biles' Fiancé? All About Jonathan Owens
Maren Morris
Maren Morris Says 'I'm Willing to Put My Ass on the Line' to Help Make Country Music More Inclusive
Maren Morris, Hayes
Maren Morris Celebrates Son Hayes' 2nd Birthday at Petting Zoo
Maren Morris; Ryan Hurd
Maren Morris' Son Hayes Adorably Watches Her Perform on Virtual Tour: 'He Loved It'
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Match at the Grammys — and Give a Red Carpet Shoutout to Son Hayes!
Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor's Graduation
Jessica Alba Reveals She Now Goes to Therapy with Both Daughters: 'I'm Not Perfect'
Maren Morris
Maren Morris Embraces 'Mom Bellies' Almost 2 Years After Birth of Son Hayes: 'We Stan'
Hanson Is All Grown Up — and Dads of 15! Inside Their ‘Awesome Journey’ in the 25 Years Since ‘MMMBop’
Hanson Opens Up About Prioritizing Fatherhood Over Fame: 'Sacrifice Everything for Your Kid'
Iggy Azalea and son Onyx
Iggy Azalea Shares New Photo of Son Onyx, 2, Posing by the Water: 'Can't Handle It'
ryan hurd
Ryan Hurd Talks Debut LP, Ambition, Marriage and His Son: 'I Don't Know How We Got Lucky'
WOMAN Just Because You Got Surgery! Macy Gray on Transgender Identity
Macy Gray Defends Transgender Comments Made During Piers Morgan Interview: 'Woman Is a Title That You Earn'
Maren Morris
Maren Morris Had to 'Unlearn' Saying Sorry When There Was 'Nothing to Apologize For'
Maren Morris
Maren Morris Revisits Some of Her Most Iconic Looks with 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Mo Heart