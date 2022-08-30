Maren Morris Calls Son 'Biggest Trooper' on Tour, Says She Misses Husband amid Brittany Aldean Drama

Maren Morris has loved spending time on the road with her son.

The "My Church" singer shared photos from a month on the road with her 2-year-old son, Hayes Andrew, celebrating the toddler for being "the biggest trooper I've ever seen" in a sweet post on Instagram.

"He's only 2, but has come alive on this run. He is talking more than ever, has seen every zoo, aquarium, and children's museum that America has to offer," the proud mom shared in the caption to a photo carousel of moments from their time together, which included a video of Hayes petting a small puppy.

"He knows every band, crew and bus driver's name now, and lights up a room when I know how much this team has sacrificed to make my show go while they are missing their families at home."

Morris acknowledged that "kids and touring is a creative adjustment that a lot of people have helped us make a reality, but we are making it work."

She concluded her caption by noting how much she and Hayes miss her husband, Ryan Hurd, adding, "Can't wait to be home."

Morris was among several members of the country community who recently called out Jason Aldean's wife Brittany Kerr Aldean over a transphobic comment she made on Instagram. In response to a tweet singer Cassadee Pope wrote indirectly referring to Alden's comments, Morris chimed in, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

The Grammy-winner's comment sparked a back-and-forth with conservative pundit and Aldean's friend Candace Owens. "It's easier to not castrate your children. But I guess whatever helps sell bad records," Owens, 33, wrote.

"Oh my god, not you. My Grammy is positively sobbing right now," Morris responded. "Also, why do y'all always go to 'castration' and 'pedophiles' to try and shut an argument down? It's honestly concerning and worth looking into."

Hurd came to his wife's defense, writing, "Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn't something that is brave at all. And I'm proud of Maren for sticking up for them. Badge of honor to have [Owens] engage in completely normal discourse, too."

"Shut up and sing only applies to those who you disagree with. Getting a lot of people telling me our career is over, as if the last time she spoke up about something it disappeared. Honestly, we're pretty ok over here. Tours are good, got a 2-year-old we love, we're f—ing fine, and I promise she isn't going to shut up now."

He added, "And on another note, I always support and love Maren, I know I'm sparse in the internet but I am proud of her and always will be. For everything she stands for, I do too. Ready to get some rest together and enjoy our little kid. Hope everyone has a fantastic weekend."

Speaking with PEOPLE in March, Morris opened up about being a progressive voice in country music, a traditionally conservative industry.

"I didn't start making music to become an activist," she said at the time, referring to her Grammy-nominated 2020 single, "Better Than We Found It." "I think it was a byproduct of just seeing the inequality in the genre I happened to come up in. Once you become aware of it, you can't really shut your eyes again."