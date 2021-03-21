Maren Morris Shares Adorable Details from Son Hayes' Peter Rabbit-Themed First Birthday Party

"That's the book I read to him since he was a newborn," Maren Morris recently told PEOPLE about the theme for her son's party

Maren Morris and her son appeared to have a hopping good time at his first birthday party!

On Sunday, the country star, 30, shared highlights from her baby boy's Peter Rabbit-themed celebration.

Along with blue and white balloon decorations and a sign referencing Mr. McGregor, a character from the beloved children's book series by Beatrix Potter, Morris showed off the sweet confections at the bash, including a "bomb" carrot cake for the birthday boy.

Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd welcomed their first child, son Hayes Andrew, on March 23. Their son's middle name honors Hurd's late brother, who died in a car accident at age 16.

Prior to the Grammy Awards last week, "The Bones" singer revealed to PEOPLE (the TV Show!) correspondent Jeremy Parsons why the couple chose the sweet theme for Hayes' special party.

"Obviously, we're going to have a very just a family-oriented party — we can't do the full invitation thing," said Morris of holding Hayes' bash amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. "But we're gonna have a theme."

The proud parent added, "I think we all want to do Peter Rabbit, 'cause that's the book I read to him since he was a newborn."

In addition, Morris raved about one of Hayes' latest milestones, sharing that he's "crawling" around right now. "He's so close to walking but I'm not in any rush on that, either, 'cause I'll be chasing him around even more," she joked.