The singer said her entire household wore fake frames to "inspire" her son Hayes, 23 months, to keep on his new glasses

Maren Morris Feels 'Awful' for Passing Bad Eyesight to Son Hayes as He Gets First Pair of Glasses

Maren Morris is sharing a life update on her little boy Hayes Andrew.

On Sunday, the country singer told her followers on social media that her son Hayes, who turns 2 later this month, had to get his first pair of glasses.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hayes had to get glasses today and he looks so cute but I also feel awful that I passed my awful eyesight onto him 🤓," she shared on Twitter.

Morris, who shares Hayes with husband Ryan Hurd, later posted a snap to her Instagram Story featuring herself in a pair of frames while Hayes sits behind her wearing his glasses. She also shared the sweet way her "entire household" helped Hayes get used to his new look.

"Hayes had to get glasses today and the entire household is now wearing fake frames (I have lasik) to inspire him to keep them on," she wrote. "It's not working so far lol. 🤓 🤓 🤓"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

maren morris Credit: maren morris/instagram

Hayes' glasses come shortly after he added another first to his wardrobe: his first pair of cowboy boots!

Earlier this month, Morris shared an adorable series of pictures to Instagram of her son taking his first pair of cowboy boots out for a spin.

In the snaps, the little boy wears his classic-looking brown boots with a pair of blue jeans as he hangs out with his parents in Fort Worth, Texas.

"First pair of boots. 🤠🐎," Morris captioned the photos.