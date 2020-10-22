Maren Morris' Son Hayes Adorably Watches Her Perform on Virtual Tour: 'He Loved It'

The singer's husband Ryan Hurd and their son Hayes were the "only two people" in the Ryman Auditorium to watch the performance

Maren Morris has a new number one fan!

On Wednesday, the singer's husband Ryan Hurd brought their 6-month-old son Hayes Andrew to watch his mom perform for the first time during her virtual concert series live from Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium.

Hurd, 33, documented the sweet photos of baby Hayes engrossed in the country star's performance noting that they were the "only two people in the Ryman" that evening.

Morris' husband posted the adorable snaps to Instagram, the first of which featured Hurd holding Hayes as they stood directly in front of the stage while Morris, 30, performed.

"Watching mom for the first time ... I had tears in my eyes the whole show," Hurd wrote, adding baby Hayes "loved it."

In the second shot, Hayes was sitting in full focus of his mom's performance while wearing a pair of blue headphones to block out some of the sound.

Hurd was holding Hayes' tiny hand as he snapped the picture of the back of his son's head.

"Just the boys watching the girl," Hurd began his caption. "Tried to tell him that these things don’t happen, but he doesn’t really know English yet so someday I’ll have to explain that his first show was just me and him in an empty Ryman watching his mom make magic."

Fellow stars reacted to the too-cute photos in the comments.

"Amazing bro!" wrote Russell Dickerson, while artist Steve Moakler added, "Wow, incredible. 🙏🏼"

Country singer Ryan Beaver replied, "Couldn’t love this more man."

"So special. ❤️❤️," Canadian singer Lindsay Ell wrote.

Last month, ahead of Morris' performance at the 2020 ACM Awards, the mom of one said she hoped her son would be watching her sing from home.

"I don't know what time in the show I am, but he can stay up a little late to watch Mom," Morris told Taste of Country Nights — despite the fact that "I don't think it's quite registered [to him] that the people in the TV are real."

Image zoom Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Maren Morris/Instagram

Baby Hayes, who arrived on March 23, is Morris and Hurd's first child. She regularly shares photos of her little guy on Instagram, but has stopped showing his face since becoming a target of mommy shamers.

During an at-home episode of Watch What Happens Live that aired in July, "The Bones" singer told host Andy Cohen that she didn't think she would show her son's "face in photos on social media anymore."