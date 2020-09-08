Maren Morris Shows Son Hayes, 5 Months, Fireworks Display Over Labor Day Weekend: 'Baby's First'

The country crooner and her husband Ryan Hurd welcomed their son earlier this year

Maren Morris celebrated Labor Day by showing her infant son his first-ever fireworks display.

On Sunday, the 30-year-old singer shared a photo on Instagram where she is pictured holding on tightly to her 5-month-old son Hayes Andrew, as she looks up at the fireworks display above her.

"Baby’s first fireworks. 💥," Morris captioned the image, in which her son was wearing a pair of noise-canceling headphones.

Maren Morris/Instagram

Earlier this year, Morris reflected on the mom-shaming she has received, and how it would affect her social media habits going forward.

"I'm gonna be a little more private about [Hayes]," Morris said. "It's been so fun sharing photos of him, but I feel like ... you know, I can take someone saying my music sucks or I'm ruining country music, but for some reason, the mother card, I can't emotionally handle right now. So I was like, 'I'm just gonna protect myself and him from it.' "

"But I will say, he was completely safe," noted the mother of one about the picture that caused the controversy. "We were tied to a dock; I was in a foot of water on a float to get a photo."

"The Bones" singer went on to agree with Cohen, 52, who quipped that "people are a--holes on social media," replying, "They really are."

In general, Morris believes that "anyone that is a mother who is shaming another mother, it ... probably comes from just a deep insecurity in your own motherhood that you have to criticize someone else."