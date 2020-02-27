Maren Morris Shows Off 'Dream Nursery' for Her Son on the Way in Final Stretch of Pregnancy

Maren Morris‘s son is going to have one swanky pad when he arrives next month.

On Tuesday, the country singer — who is currently 8 months pregnant with her first child, a boy — showed off snaps of her baby-to-be’s rustic room on her Instagram Stories.

“Dream nursery,” Morris labeled the gorgeous pictures.

The room comes courtesy of Nashville-based interior designer April Tomlin. A mom herself, Tomlin crafted a functional and stylish nursery in which Morris’ boy could easily grow into.

Tomlin layered the nursery in love, using rich textiles, neutral furniture and stuffed animal accessories to create the cozy space. She painted the wood-paneled walls and changing table a dark color, brightening up the rest of the space with grey patterned curtains, a white-striped rug, a cream rocker, a striped ottoman and a natural wood crib with bare bedding.

The room also features a twin bed, which is dressed with blue blankets and pillows. Beside it, a vintage-looking trunk dresser is topped with a reading lamp.

Various blankets are placed throughout the room, while an animal rocking horse sits on the floor in front of the crib. A built-in-bookshelf holds a plethora of classic children’s books, like Maurice Sendak’s beloved picture book, Where the Wild Things Are. And graphic illustrations decorate the walls while a dangling mobile hangs over the crib.

“Thank you April Tomlin,” Morris wrote, adding the raised hands emoji.

Morris’ star has only continued to rise since her 2016 breakout smash hit, “My Church.” Last year, the Texas native released her second major-label LP, GIRL, to critical acclaim.

The title track topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart in August and just last week, her follow-up single, “The Bones,” marked its second week atop the chart, making it the first solo female song to reach No. 1 for two consecutive weeks since 2012.

Morris first announced that she and her husband Ryan Hurd, 33 — a singer-songwriter himself who frequently collaborates with Morris — were expecting back in October.

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the GIRL headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” Morris wrote on Instagram at the time. “See you in 2020, little one.”

The country power couple married in 2018. Though they met in 2013, they didn’t date until three years later.

“We had been friends, but there was always this writing chemistry in the room, and eventually, the timing of it was undeniable,” Morris previously told PEOPLE. “We had such a foundation built off writing so many songs over the years that we were like, ‘Why are we avoiding this?’ “

Meanwhile, Morris won’t have a ton of maternity leave time before she heads back to work.

On Wednesday, the Grammy winner revealed the details for her post-baby tour. The North American leg for Morris’ RSVP: The Tour will kick off June 5 in Boston ending Oct. 17 in Los Angeles.

Before that, Morris will play her final show as an expectant mom on March 7 at the Houston Rodeo. On May 7, she is slated to play the BottleRock Napa Valley festival.