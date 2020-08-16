Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd on Welcoming Son Hayes During Coronavirus Pandemic: 'It Was Eerie'

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd weren't allowed to have any visitors at the hospital after welcoming their first child

Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd welcomed their first child together during an unprecedented time.

In a recent joint interview on The Bobby Bones Show, the couple opened up about what it was like to enter the delivery room right as the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States.

Hurd, 33, told Bones that they weren't allowed any visitors in the hospital when Morris, 30, went into labor in late March. Due to safety protocols, only Morris and Hurd were present during her "grueling" 30 hours of labor that ended with an emergency C-section.

"It was like the first week they were really cracking down on visitors at the hospital so it was just Ryan and myself and our doctor," Morris recalled. "It was really weird and eerie, it was so quiet."

Image zoom Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd with son Hayes Maren Morris/Instagram

For Hurd, the pandemic has also proved to be a blessing in disguise, allowing him to stay at home and spend time with his newborn son in these early months.

"It’s cool mostly for me because he needs to be with Maren for like the first year if his life, so I kinda would have been coming in and out of for the first this year had we been touring," the first-time father explained. "And we obviously miss the road and we miss the people so much."

“The silver lining [of the coronavirus] is getting to spend every single moment of this year with our son, who is never going to be this small again," Hurd added. “I try to really soak that time up because it’s not time I would have had otherwise.”

Morris also went on to describe her labor, explaining that the experience has taught her a lot about herself.

"[It's taught me] what I can physically withstand. I think probably every mom can relate to that," the new mom said.

"I had a really grueling delivery at the end — it was like 30 hours of labor, C-section at the very end and it was just like about getting him out safely. And just the recovery was super hard, not being able to work out and also having my tour rescheduled. It was just a lot mentally and physically," she shared.

The couple welcomed their first child into the world on March 23.

"He’s great," Morris shared of little Hayes. “We really couldn’t have asked for a more magical human to be brought into our lives during this crazy time and he’s been a good distraction from not being able to tour.”

"It’s been fun to be home with him," she added.