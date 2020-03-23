It's a Boy! Maren Morris and Husband Ryan Hurd Welcome Son Hayes Andrew: 'Love of Our Lives'

Baby Hurd is here!

Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd welcomed their newborn son Hayes Andrew Hurd into the world on Monday, March 23, the new mom announced the same day on Instagram.

“Love of our lives,” Morris captioned a gallery of photos on Instagram, including the country star holding her sleeping son while in a Nashville hospital bed and a shot of a smiling Hurd holding baby Hayes.

Hurd shared his own photos on Instagram, captioning the two-set gallery with their son’s name and date of birth alongside a prayer hands emoji.

Morris, 29, announced her pregnancy back in October with an Instagram post that found the country songstress draped in a skin tone shawl, holding her stomach while Hurd, 33, sat closely beside her.

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” she captioned the shot, referring to her second studio album, GIRL.

After her pregnancy announcement, Morris documented her physical transformation and showed her baby bump off at numerous concerts and red carpet events, including the 2019 CMA Awards, where she won album of the year.

In January, she skipped the Grammy Awards in favor of a babymoon with her husband at Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee. Morris posed with her hand on her belly in one snapshot from the trip, gazing into the distance as she stood on a light-washed deck over a small body of water.

The pair celebrated their baby boy ahead of his birth with an adorable baby shower in February, where the couple was surrounded by family and friends.

In a four-photo set on Twitter, Morris showcased her cream color themed shower, equipped with a banner that read “Baby Hurd” as well as a collage of throwback photos of herself and her husband.

The then-mom-to-be quoted one of her favorite comedy series — The Office — in her caption, referencing a quote from Steve Carell’s character Michael Scott.

“We gave you a golden shower, Phyllis. Well, where’s MY golden shower?” she hilariously tweeted alongside four snapshots from the event that were all captured by photographer Catherine Powell.

The new parents were well prepared for their son’s arrival, already having his room set and ready to go.

Sitting down with Taste of Country Nights in February, Morris revealed that she and Hurd chose a “more neutral, but moody palette” for their son’s living space, instead of blue.

“I want the nursery to feel really cozy and dark,” she explained, adding that they are trying to encourage as much sleep as possible for their newborn before she goes back on the road.

Hurd, a fellow country musician, previously told PEOPLE that the couple was “really thrilled” about becoming parents, sharing that his wife was “going to be great” as a first-time mom.