Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd Are Outfitting Their Tour Bus for Baby: 'It's Crazy What Goes Into It'

As Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd prepare to welcome their first child together this month, they’re getting baby boy used to one aspect of life on the outside: music!

“Maren sings all day long, so he’s always hearing her sing,” Hurd told People Now on Wednesday. “I like playing Beatles records through my phone, sticking it there, being like, ‘This is Paul McCartney. You’re going to definitely want to know him.’ “

Aside from teaching baby-to-be the best in music, Hurd, 33, and Morris, 29, are taking life’s changes as they come. “I’ve never done this before, but I’m really excited,” Hurd said. “I hope he likes stuff I like to do, and if he doesn’t like stuff I like to do I’ll just figure out what he likes to do and go learn how to like that. I don’t really know how else to be prepared for being a dad other than being like, ‘Whatever we’ve gotta do.’ “

Morris and Hurd are touring together for four months beginning in June, just months after baby’s arrival.

“I’m there to pretty much hold the baby from 9:30 to 11,” Hurd, who’s opening for his wife, joked. “That’s basically why I got booked. I was asked and told that we will be touring together this year.”

And touring as a couple with a new baby comes with its own unique set of challenges — like how to outfit the tour bus.

“We’ve had to ask everybody,” he said of making the RV “conducive to having an infant.”

“There’s netting, monitors, videos, white noise machines, all in this little crib bunk,” he shared. “It’s crazy what goes into it. Usually, your tour bus is where you have a ton of fun. This is a different kind of fun.”

The North American leg of Morris’ RSVP tour, featuring Hurd, will kick off June 5 in Boston; it will end Oct. 17 in Los Angeles.