Ryan Hurd Tells the Story of How He and Wife Maren Morris Chose Son Hayes' Name

According to Ryan Hurd, deciding what to name his son with wife Maren Morris “was all [her] decision” — but it was definitely inspired by Dad!

In a recent video chat with Entertainment Tonight, the “To a T” singer opened up about the couple’s 4-week-old son Hayes Andrew, joking that the initial conversation about baby names came up “late one night a couple years ago” after they’d “had too many drinks.”

“Maren said, ‘What would you name a boy if you had one?’ and I was like, ‘I always thought the name Hayes was cool’ and she remembered it,” said Hurd, 33.

Andrew, meanwhile, is “my little brother’s name that passed away a few years ago. So, that was a really cool way to honor him and my family,” the new dad added.

Hurd told ET that it has “been an amazing” month since becoming first-time parents, during which they celebrated Morris’ 30th birthday at home while social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As for whom Hayes resembles, “If you put my baby picture up next to his, it looks pretty similar,” Hurd said. “But then he’s definitely got a lot of Maren features … his facial features.”

He went on to joke that his wife is “excited to just not be pregnant anymore,” and explained that changing diapers “doesn’t faze” him in the slightest.

“You got to get it done. Gotta get it done, boy!” Hurd proclaimed.

Hurd and Morris tied the knot in 2018 in an outdoor ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee. The couple welcomed their first child together on March 23.

Shortly after announcing the birth of her son, the “Bones” singer opened up about her difficult delivery, revealing that she endured “30 hours of labor” that “ended with an emergency c-section.”

“I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand,” Morris wrote in part in an impassioned Instagram post. “All that mattered was that he got here safely.”

“Having him in the middle of a global health crisis was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are,” continued the star, referring to the pandemic. “Holding him and healing my body in a maternity ward that’s eerily quiet from us not being allowed visitors or family at this time, but strangely serene.”