Maren Morris and Husband Ryan Hurd Expecting Their First Child: 'See You in March, Baby!'

Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd are going to be parents!

Morris, 29, announced the happy news on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a sweet maternity photoshoot of herself and Hurd, 32.

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the GIRL headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” Morris said in reference to her last album.

“See you in 2020, little one. 👶🏻”

In the shot, Morris can be seen cradling her baby bump as she sits next to her husband, who sweetly rests his forehead on hers.

Hurd also celebrated the upcoming addition to their family on both Instagram and Twitter.

“MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her… cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life….” Hurd shared alongside a different maternity photo, which shows the couple gazing into each other’s eyes as Morris exposes her growing belly.

On Twitter, Hurd shared Morris’ due date writing, “Look at her… can’t believe it. See you in March, baby!”

News of their baby on the way comes months after Morris told PEOPLE: “If you’re gonna get married, you have to have those talks beforehand anyways, and I definitely know that I want a family, and he would be such an amazing dad; he’s such a kid himself. I love his family, and he loves my family.“

Look at her…can’t believe it. See you in March, baby! pic.twitter.com/sQZrFcJl18 — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) October 22, 2019

The couple, who recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, met in 2013 when they wrote a song for Tim McGraw in Nashville. They sparked up a friendship over the next couple years before going public with their romance in 2016, Hurd proposed in July 2017, and they exchanged “sentimental AF” vows in March 2018.

During the stunning ceremony, Morris wore a custom-made dress by Nashville designer Cavanagh Baker which was short in the front with a long train in the back. Designed to pay homage to her mother’s vintage wedding dress, Cavanagh drew inspiration from the eye-catching high-low silhouette, updating the look with modern detailing and styling.

The Grammy winner previously riled up fans on social media when she opened up about family planning. During a 2018 Twitter Q&A, she responded “I literally have it blocked out on my calendar next year” when a fan asked if she plans to have kids. Then, during a trip to Paris in December of that same year, she jokingly captioned a selfie with Hurd, “gonna have your babies.”

In retrospect, Morris said she should have reconsidered the caption before posting.

“I had had a couple of drinks at the hotel bar, and I was trying to be funny, like, ‘I’m gonna have your babies.’ Everyone immediately was like, ‘Is this your pregnancy announcement?’” the Texan recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh s—, I really didn’t think this one through.’ ”

That said, Morris was very excited to start a family eventually.

“If you’re gonna get married, you have to have those talks beforehand anyways, and I definitely know that I want a family, and he would be such an amazing dad; he’s such a kid himself,” she added. “I love his family, and he loves my family, so we’ve definitely had those conversations, and they’ve been really fun and exciting.”

Their upcoming bundle of joy will join Morris and Hurd’s fur babies, a white German shepherd June and French bulldog Pancake.