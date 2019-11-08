Why Pregnant Maren Morris Was Surprised About Expecting a Boy — but 'So Happy with Either' Sex

Maren Morris was initially thinking pink for her first child — and for very good reasons.

The 29-year-old country singer is expecting a little boy with husband Ryan Hurd in March, but she initially thought she would be welcoming a girl because of the energy she has given off lately with her music and the fact that she’s surrounded by women.

“I grew up with one sister, my mom owns a hair salon, so I was just always surrounded by women,” Morris told Radio.com Wednesday at MusicTown Detroit, ahead of her Stars and Strings performance. “I have an affinity for them. There’s women in my band, in my crew.”

“I’ve never really had a male sibling or anything like that, so I had just felt like I’m gonna have a girl ’cause I’m constantly surrounded by women,” she shared. “And I put a record out this year called GIRL. And nope — the test said it was a boy!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Are Excitedly “Shopping for Baby Clothes” and Planning Babymoon

It didn’t matter one way or the other for the “My Church” singer, though. As she told the Radio.com hosts, “Honestly, I was so happy with either.”

“But I’ve heard from a lot of boy moms since we released our news and they’re just like, ‘They love their mothers forever!’ ” she added.

Morris and Hurd announced that they’re expecting a baby boy late last month, with coordinating celebratory Instagram and Twitter posts.

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the GIRL headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” Morris said on Instagram in reference to her last album. “See you in 2020, little one. 👶🏻.”

Image zoom Maren Morris John Shearer/WireImage

RELATED VIDEO: Maren Morris and Husband Ryan Hurd Expecting Their First Child: “See You in March, Baby!”







Hurd also shared snaps from their maternity shoot, which featured the couple gazing into each other’s eyes and another of just Morris posing in a sheer cloth.

“MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her … cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George [Costanza] for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life … ” he wrote cheekily.

Morris — who wed Hurd in Nashville, Tennessee, in March 2018 — recently sent well wishes to her husband and fellow musician to mark his 33rd birthday, sharing a black-and-white photo where she bared her baby bump under an open denim jacket.

“Happy birthday, babe. the last quiet one you’ll have. 😂👶🏻,” she joked in the caption.