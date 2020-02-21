Pregnant Maren Morris Asks Her Followers 'WTF' Is the Point of a 'Play Room': 'Does Not Compute'

Maren Morris‘ son on the way will definitely have his own room, but his toys? Not so much.

The pregnant country singer, 29, mused on Twitter Friday about playrooms — specifically, how she didn’t quite understand the point, recalling her own upbringing and playtime in her bedroom.

“Someone tell me wtf a ‘play room’ is,” Morris wrote. “When I was little, I’d play with Barbies in MY room but now people are telling me the Barbies get their OWN room.”

“Not judging anybody, it just does not compute that a small kid gets two living spaces,” the first-time mom-to-be concluded, hashtagging her post, “#PsychoHomeRenoAt9MonthQueries.”

One fan responded to the "GIRL" singer, “My ‘play room’ was outside. Make sure the little one goes and makes a nice dirt bowl with grass and other random s— 😂.”

“RIGHT?!” Morris replied.

Morris and her fellow country musician husband Ryan Hurd are well prepared for their son’s arrival, already having his room set and ready to go.

Sitting down with Taste of Country Nights earlier this month, Morris revealed that she and Hurd, 33, chose a “more neutral, but moody palette” for their son’s living space, instead of blue.

“I want the nursery to feel really cozy and dark,” she explained, adding that they “really want the baby to be sleep trained as much as possible before I go back out on the road.”

Image zoom Maren Morris (L) and Ryan Hurd Catherine Powell

Morris announced her pregnancy back in October with an Instagram post that found the country songstress draped in a skin tone shawl, holding her stomach while Hurd sat closely beside her.

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” she captioned the shot, referring to her second studio album.

Hurd also celebrated the upcoming addition to their family on both Instagram and Twitter, hilariously writing, “MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her … cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life.”