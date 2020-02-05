Pregnant Maren Morris Celebrates Her Son on the Way at Baby Shower with Husband Ryan Hurd

The countdown to Baby Hurd is on!

Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd celebrated their son on the way recently at a baby shower surrounded by loved ones and lots of sweet touches.

In a four-photo set on Twitter, the 29-year-old country singer and first-time mom-to-be showed off the creative décor covering the brick-walled space, like a cream-colored knit banner below letters spelling out “Baby Hurd,” a collage of throwback photos of herself and Hurd, mini bottles of Prosecco for guests to take home and more.

Like her husband (who is a self-admitted Seinfeld fan), Morris couldn’t help tapping into one of her favorite comedy series — The Office — in her caption, referencing a quote from the lovably clueless Michael Scott (Steve Carell).

” ‘We gave you a golden shower, Phyllis. Well, where’s MY golden shower?’ ” she hilariously tweeted alongside the snapshots from the party, captured by photographer Catherine Powell.

The sweet celebration photos came just over a week after the 2020 Grammy Awards, which Morris skipped in favor of a babymoon with Hurd, 33, at Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee.

In one photo shared to her Instagram account, Morris showed off her baby bump in a tan midi dress featuring a plunging neckline and cut-out section right below the bust. She posed with her hand on her belly, gazing into the distance as she stood on a light-washed deck over a small body of water.

The mother-to-be also shared a similar image to her Instagram Story, as well as a photo of Hurd posing at a lookout point, captioning it with, “A familiar view that never gets old.”

The singer was nominated for best country duo/group performance with fellow Highwomen band member Brandi Carlile. (Dan + Shay took home the honor.) Morris previously won a Grammy for best country solo performance for "My Church" in 2017, and performed at last year’s awards show.

Image zoom Maren Morris Maren Morris/Instagram

Since announcing her pregnancy in October, the singer has documented her physical transformation and shared glimpses of the journey with her fans and followers.

In addition, Morris has shown off her baby bump at several concerts and red carpet events, including the 2019 CMA Awards, where she won album of the year for GIRL.

Fellow country musician Hurd previously told PEOPLE that the couple is “really thrilled” about becoming parents. “She’s going to be great,” he said in November of his wife as a first-time parent.

Morris, who has downloaded pregnancy and parenting apps onto her phone, has been “able to fully concentrate on becoming a mom for the first time,” he added.