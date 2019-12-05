Pregnant Maren Morris Bares Baby Bump in a Bikini — and Jokes About Wanting a 'Virgin Colada'

Maren Morris is bumping along!

The pregnant country singer, 29, showed off her baby belly in a new snapshot shared to her Instagram feed on Wednesday, taken during a sunny getaway to Kihei, Hawaii.

Morris is all smiles in the photograph, lounging atop a lawn chair in a purple bikini, wearing white nail polish, tinted shades and a Hermès scarf tied around her hair.

Notably, a cup of water sits next to her — but the mom-to-be couldn’t help dreaming about a beverage that fit the scenery a little better.

“Someone send a good virgin colada recipe. 🍹#2ndTrimester,” Morris wrote.

Fellow stars chimed in on Morris’ comments section, leaving well wishes and sweet compliments for the "My Church" singer as she prepares to welcome her first child, a son, with husband Ryan Hurd.

“Gorgeous mama,” wrote Brett Young‘s wife Taylor, who’s a new mom to 5-week-old daughter Presley Elizabeth.

“Omg, you are sooooo cute preggers,” commented LeAnn Rimes, while Morris’ husband Hurd, 33, wrote, “Hello babies.”

“Stunning,” added fellow country singer and mother of two Jana Kramer, offering her suggestion for a drink in a separate comment: “Lime, ginger, honey, club soda.”

Image zoom Maren Morris (L) and Ryan Hurd John Shearer/WireImage

Singer-songwriter Hurd opened up to PEOPLE about his son on the way last month on the 2019 CMAs red carpet, saying Morris called him with her pregnancy test results while he was working with his clothing stylist, so he couldn’t go bonkers in the moment when she shared the news.

To a degree, the "To a T" hitmaker also kept having to hold in his excitement until the couple made their public announcement on Oct. 22 via their socials.

“We had a few months where [the news] was just ours, and then our friends and our families and our teams,” said Hurd, who walked the red carpet solo after the couple posed for photographers. (Morris later took home the album of the year award, for GIRL.)

“Then it’s been nice to be public and be able to share the news. It seems to be the questions that people want to know about, but it’s fine, because we really are thrilled about it,” he added.