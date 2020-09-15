Maren Morris on 'Coming Through the Tunnel' of Postpartum Depression 5 Months After Son's Birth

While Maren Morris feels "back to normal" now, there was a period of time when she felt like she was "drowning," she tells CBS This Morning's Anthony Mason

Maren Morris is opening up about some mental health hurdles she has overcome in the wake of her son Hayes Andrew's arrival.

The country megastar, 30, recently chatted with CBS This Morning from her home in Nashville, Tennessee, about her battle with postpartum depression and how she is faring now as her son is about to turn 6 months old.

"I'm kind of coming through the tunnel now. I feel back to normal," she told co-host Anthony Mason on Monday's episode. "Fortunately, I was able to do phone therapy during the pandemic. ... And [I have] people that love me around me that are like, 'Hey, if you're drowning right now, there's help.' "

"You're trying to become a new mother and good parent and do everything right," Morris added of the drowning feeling, "and you just feel like you suck at every level."

"And then the one thing I've always felt like I have a handle on is my music," she continued. "And to not be able to tour and have to furlough my band and crew, it was just a lot."

Baby Hayes, who arrived on March 23, is Morris and husband Ryan Hurd's first child. She regularly shares photos of her little guy on Instagram, but has stopped showing his face since becoming a target of mommy shamers.

"I'm gonna be a little more private about [Hayes]," Morris said. "It's been so fun sharing photos of him, but I feel like ... you know, I can take someone saying my music sucks or I'm ruining country music, but for some reason, the mother card, I can't emotionally handle right now. So I was like, 'I'm just gonna protect myself and him from it.' "

"But I will say, he was completely safe," noted the mother of one about the picture that caused the controversy. "We were tied to a dock; I was in a foot of water on a float to get a photo."

Morris has been open about some of her more difficult postpartum experiences in terms of her body, too, revealing last month that she had an "unintended" cesarean section after 30 hours of labor.

"[I] wanted to do it naturally, but I stopped having contractions and it was just time to call it and get him out safely," said the new mom in a video for Little Spoon's Is This Normal surrounding her support for the Black Women's Health Imperative. "So I just wish I had done a better job at preparing myself for the shock of a c-section, because the postpartum of a c-section is so brutal."

She also recalled feeling "really isolated" and "really lonely" following her son's birth, because she just didn't hear stories about c-sections the way she would've hoped to before experiencing one herself.