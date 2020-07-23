"I can take someone saying my music sucks or I'm ruining country music, but … the mother card, I can't emotionally handle right now," said Maren Morris

Maren Morris Speaks Out on Mom Shaming - and Why She Won't Show Son's 'Face in Photos' Anymore

Maren Morris is reflecting on the mom shaming she has received, and how it is affecting her social media habits in regards to her son going forward.

"I'm gonna be a little more private about [Hayes]," said Morris, 30. "It's been so fun sharing photos of him, but I feel like ... you know, I can take someone saying my music sucks or I'm ruining country music, but for some reason, the mother card, I can't emotionally handle right now. So I was like, 'I'm just gonna protect myself and him from it.' "

"But I will say, he was completely safe," noted the mother of one. "We were tied to a dock; I was in a foot of water on a float to get a photo."

"The Bones" singer went on to agree with Cohen, 52, who quipped that "people are a--holes on social media," replying, "They really are."

In general, Morris believes that "anyone that is a mother who is shaming another mother, it ... probably comes from just a deep insecurity in your own motherhood that you have to criticize someone else."

"Especially [someone who's] brand-new at this. And we all feel like we suck in the beginning anyway," she said.

Morris' husband Ryan Hurd came to her defense after she shared the June 30 photo, which garnered comments like, "Where is the baby's life jacket???" from one fan on Twitter.

Hurd, 33, quickly came to the "My Church" singer's defense, firing back at critics with, "I'd like to say, my wife usually doesn't need me to defend her, but she's a great mom, and my kid was not unsafe on a float in 1 feet of water being held by an adult with 5 people watching so she could get a picture."

More recently, Morris clapped back at a commenter on social media who took issue with the nursing mom's body, after she posted a pair of photos on Instagram showing off her newly done hair and modeled the look in a revealing, light-blue top that showed off her cleavage.

"Wavy hair as the camera is only on your t--s . Yes it's distasteful for sure," wrote the commenter. "If your caption reads wavy hair maybe keep the focus on the hair, or perhaps make the caption big boobs ? Just saying like holy cow. Everything in this world doesn't make sense anymore, clearly these littles don't have much to look up to either."

Morris eventually dismissed the commenter, replying to the user and laughing off her message. "Girl BYE. Don't let my boobs knock you on the way out. 😂👋," responded the singer.