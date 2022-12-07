Maren Morris Says There Were a 'Lot of Identity Crises' in Her Struggle with Postpartum Depression

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd share son Hayes, 2½

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on December 7, 2022 02:39 PM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Maren Morris attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)
Maren Morris. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty

Maren Morris is getting candid about her experiences with postpartum depression.

Speaking with Willie Geist on the Dec. 4 episode of Sunday Today, the cross-genre talent explained what it was like welcoming son Hayes Andrew in March 2020 as the world was shutting down, experiencing quarantine while struggling with postpartum depression.

"I think a lot of identity crises happened there," the singer shared.

Morris explained, "Not just being a new parent and a new mother and dealing with postpartum depression for the first time, and reeling from that, and trying to like find the forest through the trees. But also just knowing my worth without someone clapping for me."

"The Middle" singer, 32, shares Hayes, now 2½, with fellow musician, husband Ryan Hurd.

Morris worked through those feelings by writing music, both on her own and with her husband, explaining that she was churning out sad songs before she realized she needed something upbeat to pull her out of her mindset.

Luckily, Hurd was able to help. "He kind of just helped me in song form, and in just conversation form, figure out how to get to the light," she noted.

The musician also discussed why she's felt more inclined to speak up about her opinions and the things she believes in since becoming a mom.

"I think it's gotten more galvanized since I've had my son, that I am really trying to make something beyond music," she said. "And I want people to look around at my shows and realize, 'OK, this is really loving, and safe, and comfortable.'"

<a href="https://people.com/tag/maren-morris/" data-inlink="true">Maren Morris</a>
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd with son Hayes. Maren Morris/instagram

The "My Church" singer shared photos from a month on the road with her toddler in late August, celebrating Hayes for being "the biggest trooper I've ever seen" in a sweet post on Instagram.

"He's only 2, but has come alive on this run. He is talking more than ever, has seen every zoo, aquarium, and children's museum that America has to offer," the proud mom shared in the caption of a photo carousel of moments from their time together, which included a video of Hayes petting a small puppy.

"He knows every band, crew and bus driver's name now, and lights up a room when I know how much this team has sacrificed to make my show go while they are missing their families at home."

Morris acknowledged that "kids and touring is a creative adjustment that a lot of people have helped us make a reality, but we are making it work."

