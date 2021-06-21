Maren Morris Says Husband Ryan Hurd Is 'Really Good at This Dad Stuff' in Father's Day Tribute

Maren Morris is praising husband Ryan Hurd this Father's Day.

On Sunday, the country singer, 31, shared a sweet tribute on Instagram in honor of Hurd, celebrating his role as dad to their 1-year-old son Hayes Andrew.

In the cute video, baby Hayes climbs on top of Hurd, 34, as the pair make silly noises at one another.

"Happy Father's Day @ryanhurd . You're a natural. Like, you're really, really good at this dad stuff," Morris writes.

"The Bones" artist also posted an adorable photo of Hurd and Hayes to her Instagram Story, as well as pictures honoring her own father and father-in-law.

ryan hurd and hayes Credit: Maren Morris/Instagram

Hurd also commemorated the holiday on his Instagram account, sharing a heartwarming picture of him and his son driving a boat together.

"Can't believe that I get to be this kid's dad. Happy father's day to my Dad too and all of the other amazing ones out there!" the singer captioned the shot.

Last month, Morris enjoyed the love on Mother's Day, sharing that she received a bouquet of flowers from "my guys."

"Happy Mother's Day! Don't know why I snapped this little gem but I'm happy I did. Hayes is lucky to have such an amazing mom, we love you MM!" Hurd posted in honor of Morris on Instagram. The father of one shared a cute photo of his wife reading a book next to their son, who was in his crib.

The couple welcomed their baby boy in March 2020.

Morris recently spoke to PEOPLE about her journey as a mother and how she's learned to love herself in her own skin. The Grammy winner explained that it wasn't easy at first to feel like herself after her body was "borrowed for nine plus months, plus postpartum."

"I feel like it really took me a second to realize, 'Hey, I don't need to just snap back to how I looked before to feel sexy or powerful or myself even,' " she shared.

However, the artist said she feels the "most comfortable now, at this age, a year after having my kid, and just knowing that I raised another human."