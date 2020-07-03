Maren Morris' Husband Ryan Hurd Claps Back at Mommy Shamers Over Float Photo: 'She's a Great Mom'

"My kid was not unsafe on a float in 1 feet of water," Ryan Hurd said

Maren Morris' husband Ryan Hurd says his wife is a "great mom" after she was shamed online for posting a photo of herself and their baby son lounging on a pool float in a shallow lake.

"Motor-floatin'," Morris, 30, captioned the photo on Twitter, which shows her holding 3-month-old Hayes Andrew as they rested in a Funboy Golf Cart Pool Float. Making the mother-son moment even more adorable, Morris and Hayes wore matching Mott50 swimsuits.

"Where is the baby's life jacket???" one fan wrote on Twitter.

Hurd, 33, quickly came to the "My Church" singer's defense, firing back at critics with: "I'd like to say, my wife usually doesn't need me to defend her, but she's a great mom, and my kid was not unsafe on a float in 1 feet of water being held by an adult with 5 people watching so she could get a picture."

Hurd continued, saying that Hayes "has 2 coast guard approved life jackets that he wears."

"Also, sometimes moms have a drink," Hurd said of the canned beverage in Morris' hands. "Homegirl earned it."

Hurd wasn't the only one to speak out in support of the country crooner. Several fans defended Morris with one saying, "Seriously? Leave the woman alone. Let her enjoy a cute photo and time with her baby! You can clearly see it's shallow water. Ffs."

"Most moms can look at this photo and know exactly what is going on in the photo. Like do you really think they just floated around all day like this? Like maybe it was a minute or two window to take a super cute theme photo? Ffs. I hate it here," another user wrote on Twitter.

Still, the backlash left Morris wanting to stop sharing sweet moments as a mom with her fans.

"Honestly, I get so many criticisms of my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him. Sucks but it's kind of where I'm at," Morris tweeted.

Morris has since deleted the photo — and all other photos of Hayes — from her social media accounts.

In May, Hurd opened up about welcoming a baby with Morris amid the pandemic.

"It's a little harder because we can't really have anybody over to see our baby, but I feel like we're very blessed in that we have avoided a lot of hardships that other artists have had to face, because we haven't had to really cancel many shows," he explains. "We're really lucky to just be here learning how to be a family of three and it's been really an amazing time in our lives."

Hurd and Morris tied the knot back in 2018, five years after they first met while co-writing a song for Tim McGraw. And Hurd was thrilled to expand their family.