Maren Morris Reveals She Had an 'Emergency C-Section' with Son Hayes After '30 Hours of Labor'

Giving birth to her first child was not exactly a straightforward process for Maren Morris.

In an impassioned Instagram post on Friday — her first since announcing the Monday arrival of her and husband Ryan Hurd’s first child, son Hayes Andrew — the country singer revealed that she endured “30 hours of labor” that “ended with an emergency c-section.”

“Not what we planned but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand,” Morris, 29, continued in her caption alongside a sweet photo of baby Hayes looking right into the camera as Hurd held his son in his arms. “All that mattered was that he got here safely.”

“Having him in the middle of a global health crisis was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are,” continued the star, referring to the quickly spreading worldwide coronavirus pandemic. “Holding him and healing my body in a maternity ward that’s eerily quiet from us not being allowed visitors or family at this time, but strangely serene.”

“All we hear are monitors beeping and the coos of our infant son,” Morris wrote. “Maybe the sound of the 100th episode of The Office @ryanhurd and I have binged while in here.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Maren Morris/Instagram

Image zoom Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd with son Hayes Maren Morris/Instagram

RELATED: Beyoncé Reveals She Had Emergency C-Section with Her Twins: “My Babies’ Health” Was in “Danger”

Morris went on to express the couple’s “admiration” for her medical team, including “the doctors, nurses + healthcare professionals that took care of Hayes & me during our stay” — an amount of gratitude that “cannot be measured in this post.”

“They risked their health every day to make sure ours was okay. I can’t think of anything more selfless than that,” the “GIRL” hitmaker continued in her caption.

“I can’t thank every single mother enough for going through what you’ve gone through because I had NO idea how hard it could be, and I’m a measly 4 days in,” Morris said.

“The world is changing before our eyes and so am I. That’s been a peaceful thing to cling to during these uncertain times. Thinking of you all. 🖤,” she concluded.

Image zoom Hayes Hurd Maren Morris/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Serena Williams Recalls Being “Devastated” by Emergency C-Section and Postpartum Problems

After first announcing the pregnancy back in October and sharing updates throughout, Morris and Hurd welcomed baby Hayes on Monday, announcing his arrival on social media the same day.

“Love of our lives,” Morris captioned a gallery of photos on Instagram, including the country star holding her sleeping son while in a Nashville, Tennessee, hospital bed and a shot of a smiling Hurd holding baby Hayes.

Hurd, 33, shared his own images on Instagram, captioning the two-snapshot slideshow with their son’s name and date of birth alongside a prayer hands emoji.

The next day, Morris revealed that what her music did for one fan’s baby didn’t have the same effect on her own, responding to a video of her and Hozier‘s song “The Bones” calming the fan’s infant down, “This is too much for words. I will say, the same thing doesn’t work for my baby.”