Maren Morris Celebrates Son Hayes' 2nd Birthday at Petting Zoo
Happy birthday, Hayes Andrew!
Maren Morris' little boy celebrated his second birthday and the country singer, 31, shared a sweet video of the festivities. Morris took Hayes to a petting zoo, posting a photo of the toddler dressed in a jean jacket, which was stitched with his name, cowboy boots and a red bandana tied around his neck.
The singer included an adorable video of Hayes looking at a few goats as he attempts to make the same noise as them. Morris laughs at her son's impersonation from behind the camera.
"My baby boy is 2. 😭🦙🐓🐑🐃," she captioned the post.
Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd welcomed Hayes, their first baby together, in March 2020.
While the pair seldom share photos of Hayes, the "Chasing After You" artists have previously documented their son's fascination with footwear.
Earlier this month, Morris shared an adorable series of pictures of her little boy as he took his first pair of cowboy boots out for a spin. In the snaps, Hayes wears his classic-looking brown boots with a pair of blue jeans as he hangs out with his parents in Fort Worth, Texas.
"First pair of boots. 🤠🐎," Morris captioned the photos.
Morris posted another cute photo of Hayes in July playing with his mom's shoes in her closet.
In the picture, baby Hayes sits on the floor while admiring a pair of sparkly heels.
"He goes for the sparkly ones every time. Boy after my own heart. ✨" she wrote.
Hurd is currently on the road for his Tour de Pelago while Morris will release her third studio album, Humble Quest, later this month.