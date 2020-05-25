Maren Morris Celebrates Son Hayes Turning 2 Months Old with Adorable Photo: 'My Sweet Boy'

Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd welcomed their first child on March 23

Maren Morris is celebrating her baby boy!

In a sweet photo shared on Instagram Saturday, the country singer, 30, marked a momentous occasion for her child, son Hayes Andrew Hurd.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy 2 months to my sweet boy. ✨" she simply captioned the photo that was taken at her home in Nashville.

Morris and husband Ryan Hurd, 33, welcomed their first child on March 23.

On Sunday, the family of three celebrated the Memorial Day weekend with a boat ride.

Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The new mom has been sharing countless sweet photos of her little one, most recently on her first Mother's Day.

"Turns out, my name CAN be mama today. 🙌🏼✨," Morris captioned the cute mother-son picture.

In another adorable picture, Morris' husband, also a country artist, spent time cradling their "rainbow. 🌧."

While the new parents have been self-quarantined in Nashville with their baby, Hurd said they were expecting to enjoy this family time at home anyway.

"Life isn't that different from the way that we planned it, to be honest. We were going to be off the road right now," the singer-songwriter, who recently released his new single "Every Other Memory," told PEOPLE.