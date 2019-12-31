Maren Morris' Bassist Is Also Pregnant: We Don't 'Have to Choose' Work or Motherhood, Says Star

Image zoom Maren Morris John Shearer/WireImage

Maren Morris and her bassist Annie Clements are two country mamas-to-be!

The pregnant GIRL singer, 29, congratulated Clements on her daughter on the way in a heartfelt Instagram post on Saturday, telling her fellow musician she was “so unbelievably happy for” her in the caption of a photo featuring the two showing off their baby bumps together.

“I love that we’ll get to experience this new-mom-on-the-road life together,” Morris continued. “I know there are so many women who feel like they have to choose between being a touring musician + starting a family. I never wanted my people to choose.”

“I think it’s a great conversation to have if you’re an artist who employs women,” she wrote. “So let’s shred for 90 minutes and then go rock these babes to sleep on the bus with a glass of wine.😊✨”

Wrote Clements in her re-post of Morris’ photo, “This woman. Read below & know how boss my boss is,” before sharing Morris’ caption.

Clements announced her pregnancy on Saturday, sharing a hilarious pic of husband Thad Beaty wearing an all-red ensemble, complete with a Santa hat, as the couple posed in front of their Christmas tree.

“Santa Thad slipped something else into my stocking … a BABY GIRL! 2020 is gonna be a special year for our family,” Clements captioned the shot, in which she bared her bump. “And I have to give a special shoutout to Maren and the team who have been beyond supportive.”

“Rugrat tour 2020 is a dream come true. Can’t wait to meet this bundle of joy. 💗💗💗,” concluded the former Sugarland musician.

Morris commented on the exciting reveal, writing simply “GIRL. ✨,” while Little Big Town member Karen Fairchild chimed in, “I’m crying right now. Couldn’t be happier!!!! A baby girl!!!!”

Meanwhile, Morris and husband Ryan Hurd are gearing up to welcome their first child, a baby boy, this March.

In an interview earlier this month with Storme Warren for SiriusXM’s The Highway, the country megastar revealed that given her pregnancy’s timing, it’s possible her baby was conceived during a tropical getaway.

“I was here five months ago with my husband Ryan for vacation, and now I am mysteriously five months pregnant,” said Morris, whose interview was conducted in Maui, Hawaii, during the BMI Maui Songwriters Festival.

“So Hawaii must agree with me,” she joked, laughing.