Maren Morris Shares Adorable Photos of Son Hayes, 23 Months, Rocking His 'First Pair of Boots'
Maren Morris has a little cowboy on her hands!
On Wednesday, Morris, 31, shared an adorable series of pictures of her 23-month-old son Hayes Andrew as he took his first pair of cowboy boots out for a spin.
In the snaps, which also feature Morris' husband Ryan Hurd, the little boy wears his classic-looking brown boots with a pair of blue jeans as he hangs out with his parents in Fort Worth, Texas.
"First pair of boots. 🤠🐎," Morris captioned the photos.
Morris and Hurd, 35, welcomed their first child together in March 2020.
While the pair seldom share photos of Hayes, the "Chasing After You" artist has previously documented her son's fascination with footwear.
In July, Morris posted a cute photo of Hayes playing with his mom's shoes in her closet.
In the picture, baby Hayes sits on the floor while admiring a pair of sparkly heels.
"He goes for the sparkly ones every time. Boy after my own heart. ✨" she wrote.