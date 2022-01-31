The couple is also parents to 5-year-old son Zion Mandela

Marcus Samuelsson and Wife Maya Welcome Second Baby, Daughter Grace Ethiopia: 'So Excited'

Marcus Samuelsson has a new little sous chef at home!

The Top Chef Family Style judge, 51, and wife Maya Haile Samuelsson welcomed their second child together, daughter Grace Ethiopia Samuelsson, on Tuesday, Jan. 25, they announced on Instagram. The couple welcomed their son Zion Mandela in 2016.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She's here! Welcome to the world, Grace Ethiopia. ❤️ Mommy @mayahaile, big brother Zion and Daddy are so excited you've joined our family," Marcus wrote alongside photos of the newborn.

On her Instagram page, Maya shared, "Our Grace Ethiopia is here we are Grateful @marcuscooks 💝💝💝💝🇪🇹"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

marcus samuelsson baby marcus samuelsson baby

Last month, the celebrity chef, who is also dad to an adult daughter, Zoe, revealed their exciting pregnancy news as well as the name they chose for their little bundle of joy.

"Maya and I are very excited to share that Zion is going to be a big brother!" the award-winning chef captioned an adorable picture of Maya, their son and himself, who are all wearing matching white tops.

"We will be welcoming a baby girl in the new year and naming her Grace Ethiopia," Marcus, whose native country is Ethiopia, continued. "Our fellow Ethiopians have experienced such a difficult year, so it means a lot to us to honor and celebrate our country of origin through the birth of our daughter. We are sending our joy and light to you and our community."