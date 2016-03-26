Zuckerberg shared an adorable photo of himself and his daughter on Facebook

Clear his schedule.

Mark Zuckerberg penciled in a very important person this week and later took to Facebook to share the special moment.

“Most important meeting of the day. #LeanInTogether,” Zuckerberg, 31, captioned a photo of himself feeding his 4-month-old daughter Max.

Since his daughter’s birth, the Facebook CEO has been a hands-on dad, taking the baby to her first swimming lesson as well as making sure she’s a huge Star Wars fan. Zuckerberg has been working with his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, to create a baby time capsule for their daughter.

“A few weeks before Max’s birth, Priscilla and I took a morning to reflect and record our hopes for her and all children of her generation,” he wrote on his social media platform about the time capsule. “It will be deeply meaningful to show this to her one day.”

In a two-minute video about their hopes for their daughter, Chan expressed how she hopes that the world will be a better place for her daughter and other children.

“We need to make sure that there are investments and programs that ensure that the future isn’t going to be like today,” Chan said. “The future is going to be better than today.”