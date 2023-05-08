Marcia Gay Harden Says 'All My Children Are Queer' During Drag Isn't Dangerous Telethon Appearance

"My eldest child is non-binary. My son is gay. My youngest is fluid. And you know, they are my kids and they teach me every day," said the Academy Award-winning actress

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 8, 2023 05:45 PM
Marcia Gay Harden attends the Producer Entertainment Group telethon of "Drag Isn't Dangerous" on May 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty

Marcia Gay Harden took part in the Drag Isn't Dangerous telethon over the weekend where she shared rare comments about her kids.

During the broadcast, which helped to raise money to fight against the recent anti-LGBTQ legislation, the actress, 63, revealed "all my children are queer."

"What drives me is because it's right and what's happening right now is wrong," Harden told co-host Adam Shankman as she explained why she wants to support the cause.

"What drives me is — my children are all queer," the actress continued. "My eldest child is non-binary. My son is gay. My youngest is fluid. And you know, they are my kids and they teach me every day."

Harden is mom to Eulala, 24, Julitta, 19, and Hudson, 19, who she shares with ex-husband, director Thaddaeus Scheel, 58.

"This is so fear-based and it's spreading that kind of fear and hatred among other people," the Academy Award-winning actress said of recent anti-LGTBQ legislation. "I believe this country will fight that."

Harden was just one of many celebrities who took part in the telethon, which lasted more than four hours.

Idina Menzel, Leslie Jones, Melissa McCarthy, Charlize Theron, Jesse Eisenberg and Sarah Hyland were also present.

