Marcia Cross Cuddles Close
How cute! Marcia Cross gives each of her girls a squeeze while cuddling with 2-year-old twins Savannah and Eden at a Santa Monica park on Friday afternoon.
In her recent interview with us, Marcia talked about the photographers that snap pictures of her and the girls. “I realized that there was nothing I could do about [being photographed]. Being upset about the paparazzi would put me in a cranky mood and ruin my time. I decided I didn’t want that to happen, so I’ve just ignored them.
There have been a couple of times when I’ve gotten upset, usually when boundaries are crossed. There’s a certain protocol that even the paparazzi seem to follow, and when that’s broken then I get a bit outraged. But for the most part if they keep their distance, my children don’t really know what’s going on, so I’m fine with that … Sometimes they’re nice – they’ve given me pictures, or they’ll give me privacy for a day.”
Dad is stockbroker Tom Mahoney.
Savannah wears Naturino 7742 in red ($62). Eden wears a hoodie by Lucky Kid and Stride Rite Mika sneakers ($45). Each girl has a Angel Dear Blankies in Giraffe and Monkey ($13).