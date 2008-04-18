Marcia Cross and girls spend the day at the park

By peoplestaff225 Updated April 18, 2008 09:14 AM
Desperate Housewives actress Marcia Cross, 46, and fraternal twin daughters Savannah (purple hat) and Eden (pink hat), 13 months, spend some time at a park in Brentwood, CA on Thursday, April 17th. Dad is stockbroker Tom Mahoney.

Photos by Flynet.

Tons more photos below along with fashion/gear info.

Marcia is holding an Avent 9 oz. bottle ($5).

Eden is wearing Pipsqueaks Black Leather "Squeaky" Mary Jane shoes ($27).

Savannah is wearing Beesqueaky shoes in Pale Pink ($32).

Savannah is wearing Hanna Andersson Floppy Sunhats in First Lilac ($10). Eden is wearing the same style, but in Pale Peony.

