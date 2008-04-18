Marcia Cross and girls spend the day at the park
Desperate Housewives actress Marcia Cross, 46, and fraternal twin daughters Savannah (purple hat) and Eden (pink hat), 13 months, spend some time at a park in Brentwood, CA on Thursday, April 17th. Dad is stockbroker Tom Mahoney.
Photos by Flynet.
Tons more photos below along with fashion/gear info.
Marcia is holding an Avent 9 oz. bottle ($5).
Eden is wearing Pipsqueaks Black Leather "Squeaky" Mary Jane shoes ($27).
Savannah is wearing Beesqueaky shoes in Pale Pink ($32).
Savannah is wearing Hanna Andersson Floppy Sunhats in First Lilac ($10). Eden is wearing the same style, but in Pale Peony.