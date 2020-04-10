Image zoom Marcela Valladolid/Instagram

Marcela Valladolid‘s son David threw it way back for his birthday this week.

The celebrity chef and author’s middle child turned 5 on Thursday, and was treated in honor of the occasion to an Egypt-themed bash that made up in pizzazz what it lacked in physical guests amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and subsequent orders for social distancing.

Valladolid (also mom to 4-year-old daughter Anna Carina and son Fausto, 15) showed off the intricate décor from the party in various posts to her Instagram feed and Story that included a “cardboard Giza Sphinx, 1 Egyptian tapestry (used as tablecloth)” and “4 Egyptian place settings” from Amazon — which all came to a total of $60.

Scattered throughout the dining room to complete the aesthetic included “ALL of David’s gold coins and some chocolate ones,” as well as “all of his Egyptian artifacts,” “greenery” from the family’s backyard and “black candlesticks left over from halloween on my old Christmas chandeliers from Anthro.”

Valladolid, 41, also used her “black, clay plates and rose gold silverware” for the place settings, while daughter Anna flitted about dressed as Cleopatra, complete with dramatic eye makeup.

“We took a little trip to Ancient Egypt to celebrate a certain Egyptomaniac’s 5th birthday … ” Valladolid wrote alongside one photo slideshow that showed off the impressive setup. “His mind was blown. BLOWN.”

“Splurge on the most beautiful cake by @littlehunnyscakery and cookies by @aliciasdelicias that Linda personally delivered yesterday MADE the surprise,” she captioned another gallery from the bash, in part referencing the impressive King Tut confection that made the perfect table centerpiece.

“A very special thanks … [to beau Philip Button] for always going along with everything, big brother Fau for helping pull off the surprise, Anna for always being so excited about everything,” Valladolid continued. “Grandma and Grandpa Button for sending Egyptian goodies. I took a million pics.”

According to the proud mother of three, her younger son’s “Actual words” about the team effort behind his unforgettable party were, “MA, this was my best day ever … ”

The former co-host of The Kitchen said she asks her kids “for an entire year what they want the theme of their birthday party” to be, “and you’d be surprised how they stick to the same theme.”

“But that’s all they get to pick because it’s a surprise,” Valladolid continued. “TBH I would lose my mind having to set the dining room with the kids running around. It is quite literally MY therapy. My meditation. Time is nonexistent. My music, my incense and my props and off I go.”

“So that part is definitely for me. And then the sun rises and I turn it over to them and watch them destroy it😂. No but seriously, I let go when the birthday begins … ❤️,” she said.

And the lack of guests in physical attendance didn’t put a damper on the festivities, Valladolid added: “No one has noticed that nobody (except for my sis) is coming to the birthday party. That made the whole thing worth it; no questions yet on why this year is a little different.”

