Marc Anthony and Wife Nadia Ferreira Reveal They Are Expecting a Baby Weeks After Getting Married

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have a baby on the way!

The couple shared the sweet news that they are expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, writing, "Best Valentine's Gift Ever!!!"

The photo is a shot of Ferreira's baby bump, with her hand on Anthony's hand as he places it on her belly.

"Gracias Dios por esta bendición tan grande en nuestras vidas. ♥️," the couple wrote in Spanish, which roughly translates to: "Thank you God for this great blessing in our lives."

The announcement comes more than two weeks after the singer and former Miss Paraguay, 23, were married during a ceremony at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami on Jan. 28.

Their closest friends including David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi were all on hand for the romantic nuptials.

The global music star and the pageant queen sparked romantic rumors following an outing in Mexico City in 2022.

They confirmed their relationship via Instagram with a selfie taken on an airplane in March of that year. "Que Dios les multiplique todo lo que ustedes nos desean," the "I Need to Know" singer wrote in the post's caption, which roughly translates to, "May God multiply all that you wish us."

They announced their engagement in May, just three months after going Instagram official.

The 54-year-old singer has a large blended family, including 14-year-old twins Max and Emme from his previous marriage to Jennifer Lopez. Anthony also shares Cristian Marcus, 22, and 19-year-old Ryan Adrian Muñiz with Dayanara Torres as well as 28-year-old Ariana and Chase, 27, with Debbie Rosado.