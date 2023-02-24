Marc Anthony Cradles Nadia Ferreira's Baby Bump on First Red Carpet Since Pregnancy Announcement

Marc Anthony is showing love for his new wife and baby on the way!

The singer, 54, and Nadia Ferreira, who tied the knot last month, stepped out at Univision's Premio Lo Nuestro award show in Miami on Thursday, which marked their first red-carpet appearance since announcing her pregnancy on Valentine's Day.

Gently cradling Ferreira's baby bump with one hand, Anthony placed his other arm around her lower back while smiling at the first-time mom-to-be.

Ferreira, 23, was dressed in a long, pale lavender-colored gown. She returned Anthony's big smile, looking into her husband's eyes as photographers snapped their photo.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira. Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Later that night, Anthony won an award for tropical album of the year for Pa'llá voy, and as today.com noted, he kissed his wife and then her bump before heading to the stage.

After thanking everyone involved with the project, along with his fans, the "You Sang to Me" hitmaker concluded with some words for Ferreira.

"Mami, te amo," he said, telling Ferreira he loves her in Spanish. "Te amo," she replied as cameras swapped over to get her reaction.

Anthony later posted a photo of Ferreira holding the award in front of her bump as he snapped a shot on his cell phone backstage at the Miami-Dade Arena.

"Baby is happy too!" he wrote in the sweet post.

The couple shared the news that Ferreira is pregnant with their first child together in a joint Instagram post on Feb. 14, writing, "Best Valentine's Gift Ever!!!"

The photo featured a shot of Ferreira's baby bump, with her hand on Anthony's hand as he placed it on her belly.

"Gracias Dios por esta bendición tan grande en nuestras vidas. ♥️," the couple wrote in Spanish, which roughly translates to, "Thank you God for this great blessing in our lives."

The singer has a large blended family, including 15-year-old twins Maximilian "Max" David and Emme Maribel from his previous marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

Anthony also shares Cristian Marcus, 22, and 19-year-old Ryan Adrian Muñiz with Dayanara Torres as well as Ariana, 28, and Chase, 27, with Debbie Rosado.

Anthony and Ferreira recently said "I do" during a ceremony held at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami on Jan. 28, Hola! reported.

The couple was joined by various celebrity friends, including David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi, according to the outlet. Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez officiated.

For her special day, the former Miss Universe contestant wore a wedding dress designed by Galia Lahav, which Hola! reported featured "beautiful lace details and a long and voluminous tail." Anthony, meanwhile, wore Christian Dior.

David, 47, and Carlos Slim served as Anthony's best men during the ceremony, while Ferreira's maid of honor was Maria Elena Torruco, the wife of Carlos Slim Domit, Slim's oldest son, the outlet said.

Anthony and Ferreira sparked romance rumors following a 2022 outing in Mexico City, and confirmed their relationship via Instagram with a selfie taken on an airplane in March of that year.

"Que Dios les multiplique todo lo que ustedes nos desean," the "I Need to Know" singer wrote in the post's caption, which roughly translates to, "May God multiply all that you wish us."

The couple announced their engagement in May 2022 during a party at Sexy Fish restaurant in Miami, just three months after going Instagram official.

At the time, Ferreira shared a photo of her large diamond ring on her Instagram Story and revealed that the pair spent the day in Miami with friends leading up to the party, dined and partied on a boat and toasted with champagne.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony in December 2022. John Lamparski/Getty for Empire State Realty Trust

"They dined on a lavish dinner of sushi, oysters and caviar and appeared to be in an extremely celebratory mood, hugging and kissing throughout the night at an opulent table surrounded by friends," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

"But the surprise came at the end of the dinner, when Nadia, wearing a skin-tight white dress, posted a picture on her IG showcasing a stunning diamond engagement ring with the caption 'Engagement Partyyy' with a ring emoji," continued the insider.

After officially tying the knot eight months later, Ferreira announced "Mr & Mrs. Muñiz" on wedding pics posted to her Instagram, using Anthony's given last name.

"Memories of a unique, magical and unforgettable day," she added.