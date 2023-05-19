Marc Anthony Celebrates Son Cristian's College Graduation: 'I Love My Kids to the Moon and Back'

Marc Anthony is celebrating a special milestone in his son's life.

On Thursday, the Vivir Mi Vida singer, 54, attended his son Cristian's college graduation from Parsons School of Design. In a video posted to Anthony's Instagram, the 23-year-old graduate climbed up to the podium and turned around to show his proud dad his diploma.

"@cris_muniz_torres I love my kids to the moon and back," the singer captioned his post. "And we get to celebrate you today."

Alongside the video, Anthony included a photo of him, his son Cristian, his son Ryan, 19, and ex-wife Dayanara Torres. In one, Anthony sweetly pinches Cristian's cheek.

The three-time Grammy Award and six-time Latin Grammy Award winner is currently expecting his seventh child, and first with wife Nadia Ferreira, 23, whom he married in 2023. Aside from his two sons with ex-wife Dayanara, Anthony shares daughter Arianna, 28, and son Chase with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado, and twins Emme and Maximilian, 15, with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

The singer and Ferreira recently made their first red carpet appearance since they announced her pregnancy on Valentine's Day.

As they walked the red carpet at Univision's Premio Lo Nuestro Award Show in late February, Anthony gently cradled Ferreira's baby bump with one hand. The couple smiled and looked into each other's eyes as photographers snapped their photo.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira. Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Anthony has been candid about his parenting highs and lows over the years. In 2016, he told CBS' Sunday Morning, "The one regret would be that what I chose to do took so much of my time … What I would have done to have been a stay-at-home dad, and you know, witnessed every second of everything. I would have loved that. Didn't work out that way."

He continued, "It's the one thing that just tugs at me going and — that's the biggest sacrifice. And you start to wonder was it all worth it. Was it worth it? You know, on that level."