Maralee Nichols and Tristan Thompson's Son Theo, 3 Months, Wears Festive St. Patrick's Day Onesie

Maralee Nichols celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with her 3-month-old son, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson

Maralee Nichols' baby boy was in the St. Patrick's Day spirit.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old model shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her and Tristan Thompson's son Theo for the festive day. The 3-month-old wore a green onesie with "Happy St. Patrick's Day" printed on the back.

Nichols added a leprechaun hat sticker alongside the sweet snap.

The new mom welcomed baby Theo on Dec. 1. Last month, she revealed the special meaning behind his name.

"Theo, my little angel baby," Nichols said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. "I named you Theo because it means, 'Gift from God.' "

Maralee Nichols baby Credit: Maralee Nichols/Instagram

Nichols continued, "I had never been pregnant and had been told I might not be able to have children."

"I couldn't believe I was pregnant, when I saw you on the ultrasound and heard your little heartbeat I knew I would always protect you and keep you safe. I love you more than you'll ever know. You bring such joy and happiness into my life. My great blessing."

The birth certificate for the 3-month-old, obtained by PEOPLE, first revealed Theo's name. In a statement shared with PEOPLE from the new mom, she added that the athlete was not named on the birth certificate "because he was not present at Theo's birth."

In January, Thompson confirmed he fathered the child, writing on his Instagram Story, "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," he continued. "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

Tristan Thompson Credit: George Pimentel/Getty; maraleenichols/Instagram

A rep for Nichols told PEOPLE in response, "There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols' baby."

In his message, Thompson also addressed ex Khloé Kardashian — whom he was dating when Nichols said the child was conceived.

"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he wrote.

"You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."