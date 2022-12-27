Maralee Nichols Shares Photos of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son Dressed as Santa for Christmas

Maralee Nichols welcomed son Theo with Tristan Thompson in Dec. 2021

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on December 27, 2022 03:50 PM
Maralee-Nichols-baby-122722

Maralee Nichols's little boy looked too cute as he celebrated his second Christmas this year.

Theo, the 12-month-old son of the model and Tristan Thompson, was dressed in a fuzzy, red Santa Claus onesie complete with a Santa hat in photos the proud mom shared on Instagram Monday.

"Spotted Santa Claus 🎅🏽♥️," she captioned the two shots.

In one picture, Theo sits by the lit-up Christmas tree, about to start crawling away. The other snap shows Theo leaning over into a child-sized Bentley Chiron to examine his ride-on toy up close.

Earlier this month, Theo celebrated his first birthday and had a special party with loved ones to celebrate the milestone.

The "Winter ONEderland" themed bash was complete with baby blue and white decor, with a few shiny silver accents.

"Theo's Winter ONEderland," Nichols captioned photos shared on her Instagram Story, which included an adorable teddy-bear-decorated two-tiered birthday cake.

Nichols posed with her son, who wore a baby blue and white outfit while she opted for a white sweater dress and boots.

The toddler seemed to enjoy his gifts, which included a gray and white balance bike and a child-sized black luxury car that he played with in additional photos.

Maralee Nichols Throws Her and Tristan Thompson's Son Theo a 'Winter One-derland' First Birthday Party
Maralee Nichols/Instagram

Thompson was not seen in any photos from the event and hasn't publicly discussed his son with Nichols since confirming he fathered Theo last January.

At the time, the NBA star wrote on his Instagram Story, "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

He continued, "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

In addition to Theo, Thompson is father to a 4-month-old son and 4½-year-old daughter True with ex Khloé Kardashian, as well as son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.

