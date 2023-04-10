Maralee Nichols Calls Son with Tristan Thompson the 'Biggest Blessing' as They Celebrate Easter

Maralee Nichols celebrated a calm Easter with her 16-month-old.

On Sunday, the model mom, 32, shared photos of her Easter celebrations with Theo, her son with Tristan Thompson. The toddler could be seen exploring his Easter basket, filled with stuffed bunnies, children's books and other little treats.

Later, the mother-son duo hit the beach, where Theo enjoyed playing in the sand and climbing onto surfboards while dressing in a blue onesie with floppy rabbit ears.

"The happiest and sweetest little boy. Such a blessing," she captioned a photo of Theo running around in a bucket hat and swim trunks. "His favorite thing is being outside, exploring, and running around the beach. We go to different beaches every week."

"Happy Easter," another one of the photos reads.

In another, Nichols held her son as they wore matching Peter Rabbit pajamas, with the model also wearing a pair of gray bunny ears. Theo looked down below him in the photo, with Nichols' choosing not to share his face on social media.

Earlier this month — hours after Khloé Kardashian shared photos from daughter True's extravagant Octonauts-themed 5th birthday — Nichols shared photos with her little boy on the beach.

"Happiness 🫶🏼 it's the simple things in life that are the most extraordinary," she captioned the set of photos, where the toddler could be seen enjoying running around the sand with his arms up.

Last month, Kardashian shared a tribute to Thompson on his 32nd birthday on Instagram which featured photos of Thompson with their two children — a 7-month-old baby boy whose name has yet to be shared and daughter True — as well as Thompson's oldest, Prince Oliver, 6, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.

Shortly after Kardashian's post, Nichols shared a new picture on her Instagram Story of her cuddling her and Thompson's son Theo.

Thompson hasn't publicly discussed his son with Nichols since confirming he fathered Theo in January 2022.