Maralee Nichols celebrated Valentine's Day with her 2-month-old son, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson

Maralee Nichols Shares Photo of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son in 'Lover Boy' Onesie

Maralee Nichols is celebrating her baby boy's first Valentine's Day.

On Monday, the new mom shared a photo of her and Tristan Thompson's 2-month-old son on her Instagram Story. Her son, whose face wasn't shown, was wearing a onesie with "Lover Boy" printed on it.

"My sweet boy," she wrote alongside the snap.

maralee Credit: maralee nichols/ instagram (2)

Nichols welcomed her son on Dec. 1, sharing her first photo of the baby boy days later on Instagram.

In the picture, Nichols is cradling the child, whose face cannot be seen. She is wearing a Grinch-themed pajama set and sitting in front of a Christmas tree decked out in silver, gold and white decorations.

Last month, the new mom shared her thoughts when Thompson, 30, admitted that he fathered her child after previously denying it.

Maralee Nichols baby Credit: Maralee Nichols/Instagram

In a statement to PEOPLE, a rep for Nichols said, "There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols' baby."

"Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements," they continued.

Thompson confirmed the news on his Instagram Story at the time, writing, "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately," he continued.

Maralee Nichols baby Credit: Maralee Nichols/Instagram

Additionally, the NBA star issued an apology to ex Khloé Kardashian — whom he was dating when Nichols said the child was conceived — writing in a separate Story slide, "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you."

Added Thompson: "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."