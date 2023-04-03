Maralee Nichols Enjoys 'Simple Things' with Son amid Khloe Kardashian's Birthday Party for True

Maralee Nichols shared photos of her 15-month-old with Tristan Thompson

Published on April 3, 2023 12:44 PM
Maralee Nichols and Theo, Tristan Thompson and True. Photo: Maralee Nichols/instagram, Tristan Thompson/instagram

Maralee Nichols is celebrating the "simple things" while enjoying time with son Theo.

Hours after Khloé Kardashian shared photos from daughter True's extravagant Octonauts-themed 5th birthday, Nichols — who also shares her little boy with Tristan Thompson — shared photos with her little boy on the beach.

"Happiness 🫶🏼 it's the simple things in life that are the most extraordinary," she captioned the set of photos, where the 15-month-old could be seen enjoying running around the sand with his arms up.

In another shot, he cuddles up to Nichols, 33, as the two look out at the waves as the sun sets.

Last month, Kardashian shared a tribute to Thompson on his 32nd birthday on Instagram which featured photos of Thompson with their two children — a 7-month-old baby boy whose name has yet to be shared and daughter True — as well as Thompson's oldest, Prince Oliver, 6, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.

Shortly after Kardashian's post, Nichols shared a new picture on her Instagram Story of her cuddling her and Thompson's son Theo.

khloe kardashian/instagram

Thompson hasn't publicly discussed his son with Nichols since confirming he fathered Theo in January 2022.

At the time, the NBA star wrote on his Instagram Story, "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

He continued, "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

