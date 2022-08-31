Maralee Nichols Shares New Photo of Son Theo, 9 Months, Looking Tall While Relaxing on Her Bed

It looks like Maralee Nichols may have a tall little guy on her hands!

The 31-year-old fitness model shared some new photos of son Theo, 9 months, on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. In one photo, Theo rests on his stomach facing away from the camera with his head held up, while the new mom's Pomeranian sits on the bed nearby.

The second photo shows Theo's hand reaching for a sippy cup that reads "the man, the myth, the legend."

Theo is the first baby for Nichols and the third for dad Tristan Thompson, who also shares an infant son whose name has not been revealed and 4-year-old daughter True Thompson with ex Khloé Kardashian. Thompson shares his oldest, son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.

Kardashian and Thompson started dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018. They split in June 2021 before reuniting. Kardashian then ended her romantic relationship with the sportsman in January this year.

The NBA player first confirmed he fathered a baby with Nichols in January, writing on his Instagram Story, "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

He continued, "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

Thompson later apologized to Kardashian, writing, "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

He added: "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Thompson's latest cheating scandal played out on the premiere season of The Kardashians on Hulu.