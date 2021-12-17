In a statement released after a paternity lawsuit filed by Thompson was dismissed, Nichols said her "goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment"

Maralee Nichols Shares First Photo of the Son She Says Tristan Thompson Fathered

Maralee Nichols has shared the first photo of the child she claims to share with Tristan Thompson.

Nichols released the holiday-themed image on Friday alongside a statement in response to the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by the NBA star, who has disputed the child's paternity.

In the photo taken Dec. 6 (five days after the child's birth on Dec. 1), Nichols is cradling the child, whose face cannot be seen. She is wearing a Grinch-themed pajama set and sitting in front of Christmas tree decked out in silver, gold and white decorations.

"Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son," Nichols said in her statement. "I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan."

She continued, "My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment."

In Nichols' original paternity lawsuit, she asked Thompson, 30, for child support and pregnancy-related fees.

The dismissal of Thompson's parallel suit in Texas means the paternity case will likely be handled in L.A.

Thompson previously denied having sex with Nichols in California, claiming that the "only" possible date of conception for the child is March 13, 2021, which is his birthday. In previous court documents and in Friday's statement, Nichols said the child was conceived in April.

In March 2021, Thompson was publicly dating Khloé Kardashian. A source previously told PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 37, and Thompson officially split in June. The exes share a 3-year-old daughter True. (Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 5, whose mother is ex Jordan Craig.)

In court documents, Thompson claimed he only communicated with Nichols via Snapchat, the photo messaging app that automatically deletes messages after they're read, and repeatedly asserted that his relationship with Nichols was "based on sex only."

"We did not have any dates in the traditional sense at any time; there were no dining at restaurants, going to movies, traveling or any other indicia of a normalized relationship," he said. "There was only Snapchats of 'where' and 'what time' we would hook up and what hotels would be used."

The Sacramento Kings power forward has requested a paternity test for Nichols' newborn.